Amazon Music now offers synchronized transcripts for podcasts

Armada Music’s Behind The Beats is a new podcast series focused on all aspects of the music industry with exclusive conversations and more. While live shows and radio broadcasts have been the bread and butter for the dance music scene for decades, podcasts have continued to pick up some momentum as well with many artists and industry members looking to share their thoughts and insights. Many of these focus on specific aspects of the scene from discussions about events to the latest releases that have dropped, but some of the most valuable are the ones centered around the music industry as a whole. And that’s just what Armada Music plans to do with their new podcast series, Behind The Beats.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO