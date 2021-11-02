Amazon Music now offers synchronized transcripts for podcasts

Apple Music the Latest Music Addition to the PS5 Experience. While we have heard a lot of hype over PlayStation 5 and Apple working together, it still comes as a surprise to hear that Apple Music can now be streamed on the PlayStation 5. We’ve seen, for example, the offer for Apple TV for free on the PS5. Erin Metzger, the Director of Product Management at Sony Interactive Entertainment, was quick to promote Apple Music in the PlayStation blog today. It is, according to Metzger, the first console that will have the fully integrated Apple Music experience. Those who have the Apple Music subscription will be able to watch music videos, listen to over 90 million songs, various playlists both personalized and curated, as well as listen to different music stations on Apple Radio.
