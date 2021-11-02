CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

16-year-old Gwinnett County student killed waiting at bus stop

 5 days ago
Central Gwinnett High School (WSB-TV)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday morning in a Lawrenceville subdivision.

Lawrenceville police told Channel 2 Action News that the teen was waiting at a bus stop in the Saddle Shoals subdivision, which is off Spring Lake and Peppermill Road early in the morning. Two other teens, a 17 and 18-year-old, walked up to him and shot him in the head.

Neighbors spotted the suspects running through the yards and helped direct police to the suspects. Two suspects have been arrested, police said.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a physical altercation on Monday between the teens.

Central Gwinnett High School confirmed the teen was a student at the school.

Principal Shane Orr released a statement to the students

It is with a heavy heart that I share the tragic news about a shooting in our community this morning that involved two of our students. I do not have many details at this point, as this situation is still being investigated by the police. I have been notified that a 10th grader at our school has been identified as the victim. The police do have the person responsible in custody, and, unfortunately, the preliminary information I have received is that this individual is also a student at our school. While there are many rumors circulating about the student’s condition, we do not have any confirmed details. That said, this is a grave situation and our thoughts are with the family of this student.

While this tragic incident did not occur at school, we wanted to make sure you were aware as we know word about this incident is spreading throughout the school and our community. I have shared this information with our faculty this morning so that teachers are aware and can assist students who may be upset and need to speak with one of our counselors. I also have asked that we have additional School Resource Officers on campus today. I felt that our students, staff, and families would feel better with additional security and support at our school.

Again, while this incident did not occur at school, it does touch all of us in the Central community-- our students, families, staff members, and community. As always, we appreciate your support of our students and school and ask that we all be there for each other during this difficult time.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Atlanta, GA
News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

