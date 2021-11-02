Man who led police in 100 mph chase on French Island arrested
TOWN OF CAMPBELL (WKBT) — A man who led police on a 100 mph chase throughout La Crosse County that ended when he crashed through a fence and jumped on the interstate has been arrested, according to the Town of Campbell Police Department.
Tommy L. Martin, 29, was arrested in Milwaukee by the U.S. Marshall’s Service several days ago, according to police. Locally, Martin was wanted for fleeing police last June.
Martin was driving a white Acura on Hwy. 53 in Holmen when police attempted to pull him over for driving erratically. Instead, Martin drove away, ending up speeding through French Island, swerving around spike strips, then crashing through a park fence to drive onto Interstate 90 and get away.
Martin will be extradited to La Crosse County after his open felony drug cases in Milwaukee are addressed. He faces multiple felony charges and traffic violations for the La Crosse County chase.
See our coverage from when it happened.
