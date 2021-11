Suddenly, the MiG’s canopy flew off, followed by the pilot. F-8 pilot Lt. Jerry Tucker watched incredulously as his ‘kill’ floated down under a white parachute. Known to its pilots as the ‘last of the gunfighters’ due to its quartet of Colt-Browning Mk12 20mm cannon (its great naval rival, the F-4 Phantom II, was armed exclusively with missiles), the F-8 Crusader was numerically the most common fighter in the US Navy at the start of America’s involvement in the Vietnam conflict in 1964 – some 482 F-8C/D/Es equipped 17 frontline units. It enjoyed great success against North Vietnamese MiG-17s and MiG-21 s during the Rolling Thunder campaign of 1965-68, officially downing 18 jets, which represented 53 per cent of all MiG claims lodged by Navy squadrons during this period.

MILITARY ・ 22 HOURS AGO