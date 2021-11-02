CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna Sui And Batsheva’s Collaboration Is ‘90s-Era Cottagecore

By India Roby
NYLON
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna Sui launched its latest capsule collection in partnership with Batsheva, featuring vivid floral prints and puffed-shoulder silhouettes. The new release comes after the designer teased the upcoming collaboration back in June during her Resort 2022 showcase. For the collab’s capsule collection, Sui teamed up with designer and longtime...

Vogue Magazine

“Spontaneous Things Can Be Done”—Anna Sui and Batsheva Are Rethinking the Fashion Collab

Fashion world wisdom dictates that a collaboration either happens between two megabrands on a massive global scale—see Gucciaga or Fendace—or between an established brand and an upstart—like Sacai x Tomo Koizumi or Microsoft x Priya Ahluwalia. Rarely do two peers come together to create a collection on a local, personal level. But Anna Sui and Batsheva Hay aren’t designers who play according to the rules.
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Sparkles in Wrapped Minidress & Bronze Heels at ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere

Tiffany Haddish turned heads at “The Harder They Fall” movie premiere last night. The “Girls Trip” actress attended the red carpet ahead of the Netflix film premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. For the event, Haddish modeled an Alexandre Vauthier olive green and crystal-embroidered minidress from the pre-fall ’20 collection. The dress features long sleeves, an asymmetrical hem and a high neckline. Haddish kept her accessories minimal but added silver sparkly jewelry to acccent the look. For her footwear, the actress decided on bronze-colored heels. Her shimmery shoes featured an open toe, as well as ankle and toe straps, with a...
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Is a Real-Life Cinderella in Bustier Dress and Disco Heels for Halloween

Paris Hilton brought princess-worthy glamour to Booby Tape’s Halloween party in Hollywood on Saturday night. The “Cooking with Paris” host donned a romantic blue minidress for the “Squid Game”-themed event. Her outfit, crafted from pale blue velvet and silk, featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette and bustier bodice accented with lace, rosettes and a ruffled skirt. Its boldest statement, however, was a massive blue bow tied on its back. Hilton, who is getting married on Nov. 11, accessorized like a true royal, wearing matching elbow-length gloves, a crystal necklace and tiara—and, briefly, a pair of sunglasses with sparkly frames. When it came to shoes,...
Telegraph

Anna Wintour and the world's most stylish 'fashion grannies'

There was once a great stigma attached to the idea of dressing ‘like a granny’. The label was to be avoided; ageing, suggestive of twee cardigans and comfortable shoes - even used to insult. But in recent years some of the fashion industry’s most powerful women have welcomed grandchildren and...
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Stuns in See-Through Burgundy Lace Gown & Heels for Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show

Billie Eilish was among a boldface roster of guests who attended the Gucci Love Parade fashion show on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The Grammy winner arrived wearing a burgundy floor-length gown that featured lace detailing throughout. She also added a scarf that draped down to her ankles. Eilish covered her short platinum blond tresses with a bedazzled headpiece. She tied her look together with a pair of brown cat-eye sunglasses. For footwear, she opted for a pair of platform sandals that matched her outfit in the same hue. Gucci shut down Hollywood Boulevard and used the star-lined Walk of Fame as...
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Makes an Edgy Arrival in a Cutout Dress and Strappy Sandals for Her PrettyLittleThing Launch Party

Lala Anthony makes the maxi dress look edgy and chic. The “Power” actress has an affinity for fashion-forward styles, and for her latest red carpet appearance she didn’t stray. Anthony arrived at the PrettyLittleThing Edit launch party last night in Los Angeles in a black tank maxi dress that featured cutouts throughout. It comes from her curated collection of size-inclusive outfits for the fast-fashion brand, which includes a range of jumpsuits, crop tops and dresses. The entertainer sported a pair of black strappy sandals that helped to refine the outfit while still maintaining the vibe she set with the dress. When it comes...
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Brings a Sleek Take to the Cutout Trend in Orange Dress and Trendy Mules at EMA Awards Gala

Julianne Hough revamped the cutout trend at the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in Los Angeles this weekend. The “Footloose” star hit the red carpet at Gearbox in a dark orange midi dress by Aliette. The long-sleeved number featured numerous sparkly and metallic hexagons woven together to create an allover cutout effect. The look gained added sharpness from a coordinating belt and pointed shoulders. Hough’s outfit was complete with numerous diamond rings, earrings and a bright red clutch. The Kinrgy founder’s shoes of choice were also on-trend: a pair of square-toed mules. Hough’s featured a nude colorway and mesh straps, as well...
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Stuns in Black Maxi Dress & Matching Pumps at Launch Party for Son’s Clothing Line

Pamela Anderson is a proud mom at The Webster in Los Angeles on Thursday. The 54-year old icon looked flawless in black maxi dress with matching pointed pumps, while she supported her eldest son Brandon Thomas Lee for the launch of his preppy clothing line called Swingers Club Capsule Collection. The brand’s pastel chinos, polo shirts, varsity jackets, and corduroy baseball caps were all on display at the party. He kept the ’90s style in the family while celebrating at the fashion boutique, with a white T-shirt, baggy light-wash jeans with a silver chain, a bright blue “Rock And Roll” trucker cap,...
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Marries Edgy & Sweet Style in a Satin Bandeau & Lace Skirt at ‘Spencer’ Premiere

Kristen Stewart continued her streak of romantic red carpet edge this week at the Los Angeles premiere of “Spencer.” Walking the red carpet last night, the film’s star tapped her go-to brand, Chanel, for her evening wear. The two-piece look comes courtesy of the brand’s fall ’21 couture lineup, featuring a satin black bandeau and a sheer-paneled skirt with tiered lace trim. Stewart’s ensemble also included a glittering diamond necklace and hidden heels underneath her floor-sweeping ensemble. Earlier this month, at the premiere of “Spencer” at the BFI London Film Festival, the film’s star arrived on the red carpet in London in a...
Us Weekly

Channel Gigi Hadid’s Cozy Style With Her Exact UGG Slippers

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Fall fashion features an endless variety of footwear options. But as much as we adore boots, we dread dealing with lace-up closures and fickle fits. Instead of struggling to put on taller trends, we’d rather save time by slipping on slides instead. Since the weather is already getting colder, we need to stay warm in fashion-forward and functional shoes.
NYLON

Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs Is Dropping An Italian Glam Makeup Collection

If you’re tuned in at all to the fashion or film scenes, you know that Lady Gaga is starring in the upcoming biopic, House of Gucci that’s being released this upcoming Thanksgiving. Playing Patrizia Reggiani, Gaga has truly embodied the role of the Italian socialite, so much so that it’s recently been reported that the singer spent over a year channeling the life of Lady Gucci– including speaking with an Italian accent for nine full months. With that level of commitment in mind, it only seems fitting that Gaga would incorporate her Italian influence into her other upcoming projects. Enter, the new Haus Laboratories Casa Gaga Italian Glam Collection.
MAKEUP
NYLON

Barbie Ferreira And Her Cat Star In Coach’s Holiday 2021 Campaign

The holiday season is already upon us, and what better way to celebrate than to give a little love to those around you? On Tuesday, Nov. 2, Coach released its latest campaign, titled “Give A Little Love,” just in time for the upcoming festivities and stars familiar faces of the brand, like Barbie Ferreira, Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, Paloma Elsesser, Kiko Mizuhara, and more.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NYLON

27 Celebrities With The Balenciaga City Bag In The Early 2000s

You can’t talk about the fashion trends of the early 2000s without mentioning the hold that Balenciaga’s City Bag had on our favorite celebrities, and the “It” bag’s anticipated comeback is a lot sooner than we thought. The coveted “Motorcycle” (now called “City”) bag was released in 2001 by Nicolas...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily Events Diary: amfAR Los Angeles, An Art Unveiling At The Seville, Pritika Swarup’s Diwali Celebration, Out To Dinner With Cult Gaia, Anine Bing, Laura Ashley x Batsheva, And More!

Your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!. Artist Shira Barzilay unveils first-ever NY installation. Israeli artist Shira Barzilay was in town to personally introduce her first U.S. art installation, Soirée. The large-scale 24 ft. x 30 ft. wall mural, now visible at The Seville lounge at The James New York Nomad hotel, was celebrated last night with a champagne reception and an intimate dinner upstairs at the chic venue’s Scarpetta restaurant. Barzilay, aka Koketit, said the piece is an expression of “how an intuitive and dynamic process creates single lines that compile feminine figures and forms into one big celebration. ” Among those in attendance were Sophie Elgort, ABT principal dancer Skylar Brandt, pianist Chloe Flower, Jessie Nichols, Igee Okafor, Delanique Millwood, and CEO of LDV Hospitality, John Meadow.
VISUAL ART
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Goes Monochromatic in Neon Orange Jumpsuit & Spiky Pumps for ‘Germany’s Next Topmodel’

Heidi Klum was photographed wearing a vibrant look while filming scenes for the new season of “Germany’s Next Topmodel” in Athens, Greece, on Friday. Undoubtably turning heads in the Greek capital, the 48-year-old reality show host donned a bold neon orange shirt featuring a classic collar and chest pockets with matching wide-leg, high-waisted trousers. Opting to keep things monochromatic, Klum teamed the colorful ensemble with a pair of tangerine-hued pumps covered in spiky studs. The peachy high heels are Christian Louboutin’s Pigalle Spikes 100 pumps in matte orange leather, which are now sold out but can be found in select sizes on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NYLON

Style Chameleon Rihanna Just Debuted A New Blonde Look

Rihanna has been really showing out for her fans lately. After flawlessly executing her Gunna costume for Halloween, the singer announced she would be releasing a special limited-edition vinyl collection, titled the Rih-issue. She spread the word in an Instagram post, looking cool as ever sprawled out over dozens of vinyl records with a punk-rock glam look. While we’re used to seeing Rihanna looking amazing no matter how she is styled, this time we were shocked to see the singer and mogul in a new hair-do that featured a thick blonde streaks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
goodhousekeeping.com

Heidi Klum, 48, Wears Bright Orange Underwear In New Instagram Photos

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and underwear brand Skims just partnered with Fendi for a specialty line called Fendi x Skims. And, while the line isn’t available to the public until Nov. 9, Heidi Klum got her hands on a few items early. Long outdoor runs keep her grounded and fit. ICYMI:...
CELEBRITIES

