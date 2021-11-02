Anna Sui And Batsheva’s Collaboration Is ‘90s-Era Cottagecore

If you’re tuned in at all to the fashion or film scenes, you know that Lady Gaga is starring in the upcoming biopic, House of Gucci that’s being released this upcoming Thanksgiving. Playing Patrizia Reggiani, Gaga has truly embodied the role of the Italian socialite, so much so that it’s recently been reported that the singer spent over a year channeling the life of Lady Gucci– including speaking with an Italian accent for nine full months. With that level of commitment in mind, it only seems fitting that Gaga would incorporate her Italian influence into her other upcoming projects. Enter, the new Haus Laboratories Casa Gaga Italian Glam Collection.

