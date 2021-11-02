Anna Sui And Batsheva’s Collaboration Is ‘90s-Era Cottagecore

Your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!. Artist Shira Barzilay unveils first-ever NY installation. Israeli artist Shira Barzilay was in town to personally introduce her first U.S. art installation, Soirée. The large-scale 24 ft. x 30 ft. wall mural, now visible at The Seville lounge at The James New York Nomad hotel, was celebrated last night with a champagne reception and an intimate dinner upstairs at the chic venue’s Scarpetta restaurant. Barzilay, aka Koketit, said the piece is an expression of “how an intuitive and dynamic process creates single lines that compile feminine figures and forms into one big celebration. ” Among those in attendance were Sophie Elgort, ABT principal dancer Skylar Brandt, pianist Chloe Flower, Jessie Nichols, Igee Okafor, Delanique Millwood, and CEO of LDV Hospitality, John Meadow.
