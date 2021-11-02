Leona Lewis Announces Christmas Album, Unveils New Single “Kiss Me It’s Christmas”

In 2013, Leona Lewis made a memorable contribution to the canon of great Christmas albums with her record Christmas With Love—now, she’s back with a special re-release titled Christmas With Love Always, which is due November 19 via Sony Music.

Christmas With Love Always will feature the 10 original tracks from the 2013 release, as well as a reimagined cover of the Bee Gees’ timeless hit “If I Can’t Have You” and a new song, “Kiss Me It’s Christmas,” a tenderhearted pop duet with Ne-Yo. The single hit DSPs today.

With a laid-back feel—augmented by Lewis’ crisp vocals and the perfect amount of sleigh bells—the song has a fantastic melody, the kind that makes you think of the Tin Pan Alley greats. Add in the effortlessly blissful harmonies with Ne-Yo, and “Kiss Me It’s Christmas” becomes a uniquely modern triumph in a timeless musical arena.

Likewise, the album’s opening track, “One More Sleep,” captures the same magic. When it first debuted in 2013, it was a hit—her eighth tune to climb to the top of the charts, it earned Lewis (its writer) the distinction of having the most Top 5 singles of any British female solo artist, surpassing Olivia Newton-John (who previously had seven Top 5 singles).

The announcement comes as Lewis is celebrating the 15th anniversary of her now-iconic X-Factor run—in 2006, a then-unknown Lewis rose through the ranks and won the show’s third season. Since then, she’s been nominated for seven BRIT Awards and three Grammys, has sold over 35 million albums, and has racked up literally billions of streams. With the new Christmas album on the horizon, she’s continuing her legacy as one of pop’s most cherished voices.

Leona Lewis’ new holiday album Christmas With Love Always is out November 19—watch the visualizer for the single “Kiss Me Its Christmas” below:

Photo by Mike Rosenthal / Sony Music