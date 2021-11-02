CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Leona Lewis Announces Christmas Album, Unveils New Single “Kiss Me It’s Christmas”

By Joe Vitagliano
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago

In 2013, Leona Lewis made a memorable contribution to the canon of great Christmas albums with her record Christmas With Love—now, she’s back with a special re-release titled Christmas With Love Always, which is due November 19 via Sony Music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xWoPn_0ckEZPmN00

Christmas With Love Always will feature the 10 original tracks from the 2013 release, as well as a reimagined cover of the Bee Gees’ timeless hit “If I Can’t Have You” and a new song, “Kiss Me It’s Christmas,” a tenderhearted pop duet with Ne-Yo. The single hit DSPs today.

With a laid-back feel—augmented by Lewis’ crisp vocals and the perfect amount of sleigh bells—the song has a fantastic melody, the kind that makes you think of the Tin Pan Alley greats. Add in the effortlessly blissful harmonies with Ne-Yo, and “Kiss Me It’s Christmas” becomes a uniquely modern triumph in a timeless musical arena.

Likewise, the album’s opening track, “One More Sleep,” captures the same magic. When it first debuted in 2013, it was a hit—her eighth tune to climb to the top of the charts, it earned Lewis (its writer) the distinction of having the most Top 5 singles of any British female solo artist, surpassing Olivia Newton-John (who previously had seven Top 5 singles).

The announcement comes as Lewis is celebrating the 15th anniversary of her now-iconic X-Factor run—in 2006, a then-unknown Lewis rose through the ranks and won the show’s third season. Since then, she’s been nominated for seven BRIT Awards and three Grammys, has sold over 35 million albums, and has racked up literally billions of streams. With the new Christmas album on the horizon, she’s continuing her legacy as one of pop’s most cherished voices.

Leona Lewis’ new holiday album Christmas With Love Always is out November 19—watch the visualizer for the single “Kiss Me Its Christmas” below:

Photo by Mike Rosenthal / Sony Music

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Diana Ross To Star In New Music Video, Thanks Her Sons For Giving Her Confidence Ahead Of 1st Original Music In 20 Years

On Tuesday, November 2, the iconic Diana Ross unveiled a teaser for her first new music video in over a decade. Featuring the 77-year-old star in a regal black dress with roses and time-lapses overlaid, the video—for her new single, “All Is Well”—comes ahead of Thank You, due on November 5. Thank You is her first album of original material since Every Day Is a New Day in 1999.
MUSIC
wxhc.com

Diana Ross releases first album of new songs in 20 years, ‘Thank You’; debuts new music video

Diana Ross' first album of new, original songs in over 20 years, Thank You, got its release today. Coinciding with the album's arrival, the Motown legend debuted her first music video in more than a decade, for her new song "All Is Well." The clip, which you can watch on her official YouTube channel, was directed by Amanda Demme in collaboration with Ross' two sons, producer Evan Ross and photographer Ross Naess.
MUSIC
Complex

Charli XCX Shares Single “New Shapes,” Announces ‘Crash’ Album Release Date and Tour

Charli XCX has announced the arrival of her forthcoming album Crash with a new song “New Shapes.”. The news also arrived with North American and European tour dates for 2022. “If you don’t stream ‘New Shapes’ or purchase tickets to the tour you will most definitely burn in hell,” she joked in the announcement. She also revealed that Crash is the fifth and last album in her record deal.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Rosenthal
Person
Ne Yo
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Leona Lewis
Lake Geneva Regional News

Adele announces first concert dates for upcoming tour

Adele, comeback, tour, album, London, British, singer, Instagram, poster, event, Grammy, performance, Elton John, Duran Duran, Pearl Jam, Easy On Me, Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle, hitmaker.
MUSIC
BBC

Ed Sheeran offers a sneak peek of his Christmas song

Earlier this month, Ed Sheeran let slip that he'd recorded a Christmas duet with Sir Elton John, during an interview with Dutch radio presenter Jan-Willem Roodbeen. The pop star gave Radio 2's Zoe Ball a sneak preview of the song during her Breakfast Show on Friday, 29 October. You can...
MUSIC
wfpk.org

Elvis Costello and the Imposters announced a new album and shared the lead single

Elvis Costello and the Imposters are back with the announcement of a new album called The Boy Named If. The album follows 2018’s Look Now and last year’s solo effort Hey Clockface, and the announcement arrived with a new single titled “Magnificent Hurt.”. Costello described the upcoming release as songs...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Album#Kiss Me#Brit Awards#Sony Music#The Bee Gees#British
koxe.com

Mitchell Tenpenny set to release new Christmas Album “Naughty List”

Mitchell Tenpenny’s upcoming Naughty List, an 11-song Christmas album, will be available October 29th. Naughty List will include all seven songs on Mitchell’s Neon Christmas EP released in 2020, as well as four additional tracks – including two originals co-written by Mitchell, “Don’t Hang The Mistletoe” and “I Hope It Snows.”
MUSIC
GMA

Adele announces release date for new album '30'

Adele announced Wednesday her new album, titled "30," will release Nov. 19. This is the 33-year-old British singer's first album in six years, having released "25" in 2015. Before that she had released two albums, "19" in 2008 and "21" in 2011. Taking to social media, Adele explained why now...
CELEBRITIES
99.5 WKDQ

The Best New Country Christmas Songs and Albums of 2021

Country music singers relied on the hits in creating the best new Christmas songs of 2021. Lee Brice, Brett Eldredge, Josh Turner, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and more recorded Christmas standards for albums, EPs and digital releases this year. Tops on our list of new country Christmas songs? Wilson's cover...
MUSIC
Stereogum

This Halloween, New Christmas Albums Are Sneaking Up On You Like “BOO!”

Nothing says Halloween like Christmas music. Every year, before October is even over, dozens of new Christmas songs and albums are announced. And for the past five years, I have been running them down on or before All Hallow’s Eve, mainly to spook those of you who can’t stand this stuff.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
coloradomusic.org

KUDOS: Slopeside Releasing New Christmas Album November 26th

Denver, CO – Colorado band Slopeside’s new release Home by Christmas Eve is an uplifting collection of original songs and standards recorded at Cinder Sound. The EP is strong in storytelling lyrics, soaring instrumentation, and timely messages of joy, hope, and togetherness. From hot chocolate nights around the fire to road trips over the river and through the woods, these songs will keep you smiling through the holidays.
MUSIC
NME

Metronomy announce new album ‘Small World’ and share lead single

Metronomy have announced their seventh studio album, ‘Small World’, will arrive early next year, with the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Metronomy Forever’ set to arrive on February 18 via Because Music. To coincide with the announcement, the band shared lead single ‘It’s good to be back’, a bubbly synthpop tune that...
MUSIC
NME

Watch Coldplay’s Chris Martin cover Spice Girls classic with Mel C

Coldplay‘s Chris Martin covered Spice Girls’ ‘2 Become 1’ with Mel C at a charity concert in LA last night (October 23). The band performed at Audacy’s We Can Survive show at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday night, which was held in honour of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the US.
MUSIC
Iola Register

Bowlus announces new Christmas concert

A Christmas concert at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center will go on as planned, but with a new act. The Sugarplums will replace Merry Country Christmas, after the group canceled its show because of scheduling issues related to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The show is planned for 7 p.m. Dec. 18.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Paul Gilbert shares Every Christmas Has Love, the first original single from his forthcoming Christmas album, 'TWAS

Guitar maestro Paul Gilbert has shared Every Christmas Has Love, the first original track from his upcoming Christmas album, 'TWAS. Following Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, Gilbert's shreddy cover of the timeless Felix Mendelssohn Christmas carol, Every Christmas Has Love sees the guitarist deliver infectious pop-style melodic lines with an Ibanez double-neck electric guitar, incorporating effortless slide passages.
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Alicia Keys Announces Upcoming Double Album

Alicia Keys has announced that she’s releasing a new double album. She says that Side A will feature “laidback piano vibes” that she produced herself and Side B features an “upbeat, drums & level Up” sound, produced by Mike Will Made-It. Her most recent album, released last year, was delayed...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Thomas Rhett Unveils “Slow Down Summer,” First New Single from Forthcoming Album ‘Where We Started’

Multi-platinum country music megastar Thomas Rhett unveiled “Slow Down Summer,” the first single from his forthcoming sixth studio album, WHERE WE STARTED (due in 2022). Grounded in a piano-led arrangement—augmented by some gentle acoustics, ethereal melodic lines, and a 14-piece string section—the song speaks to the bittersweetness of young love.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy