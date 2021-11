CHEYENNE – The first student in Laramie County nominated for the Laramie County Retired Education Personnel Citizenship Award during the 2021-22 school year has big dreams. Alexis DePaulitte is a senior at Pine Bluffs High School who has more than one pathway set out for her. She plans not only to go to college to become a civil engineer, but hopes to see the stars up close and in person, as well.

