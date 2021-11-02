CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tate Sedar Blends Electro & Pop On New Radio-Ready Bop, Heaven

By Matt Sierra
EDMTunes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTATE SEDAR is back in action, and we couldn’t be happier. In the past, we brought you news of his collaboration alongside Marty Barrick titled ‘Code’. Today, we bring you news of a new tune from SEDAR, albeit in a different fashion. The new tune is titled ‘Heaven’ and is a...

