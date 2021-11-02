Tate Sedar Blends Electro & Pop On New Radio-Ready Bop, Heaven

Baby Tate has a new single, new rap moniker and a renewed focus on reaching cross-genre superstardom. Though just 25 years old, Tate Sequoya Farris—formerly known as Yung Baby Tate, a moniker she's now shortened to Baby Tate—has already established herself as one of the most vibrant, versatile new voices in music. The Decatur, Georgia native (and daughter of the renowned soul singer Dionne Farris), immersed herself in music from a young age. A voracious appetite for new styles and sounds has given her records, which are largely self-produced, an extraordinarily diverse palette. Within that expansive framework, the rapper and singer has continued to hone a voice that is all her own. "I don't like doing things that are the same," Tate says. "I don't like to make the same songs twice. I'm always looking for something that makes me feel different than I've ever felt before."

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO