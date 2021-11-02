CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterizing Your Garden With Debra Knapke

wosu.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s still time to plant bulbs, trees and shrubs, plus and it isn’t too early to begin thinking...

news.wosu.org

Quad-Cities Times

HOME & GARDEN: Don't rake fall leaves, recycle them

After raking leaves this fall, think about recycling them on your property rather than bagging them for curbside pick-up. Fallen leaves are one of the most readily available forms of organic matter for home gardeners. Decomposing leaves increase organic matter in the soil, can be used as mulch for garden beds and lawns, and are a valuable addition to compost piles.
Grand Forks Herald

Your end-of-season yard and garden checklist

It’s the end of October and the grass is still green and the first frost of fall is barely past. Lawns and flowers looked better this fall than they did all summer. What a treat after enduring this year’s brown lawns and heat-parched gardens!. Late October through early November is...
The Ledger

Watch out for witchery in your garden

Halloween is nigh, so it’s time for yet another not-even-slightly-scary column. This year the topic is witches — the cartoonish kind that ride brooms and have crooked noses and snaggly teeth. The plant that obviously springs to mind is witch hazel (Hamamelis virginiana), a large deciduous shrub or small tree...
gardeningsoul.com

6 Spider-Repelling Plants for Your Indoor Garden

Some people are really into the idea of using plants to keep insect pests away. Plants can deter mosquitoes, flies and even spiders from making their way inside your house!. Take a look at these six spider-repelling houseplants for your indoor garden!. 1. Peppermint. Peppermint is a popular and potent...
Bemidji Pioneer

MASTER GARDENERS: Take some time to assess your gardening

Watching the bare birch breeze raining golden leaves is a delight because, for once, our outdoor work is done except for picking them up and doing the last mowing before winter. That, however, is not the last task and one that I recommend doing. Making an assessment of what grew...
gardeningsoul.com

15 Pretty Pink Plants that Will Beautify Your Garden

The right flowers can change the entire feel of your yard, and also keep bugs away. For example if you have an area that is mostly green but has no color to it – using some pink flowering plants would be perfect for adding some softness in an otherwise harsh landscape design!
lyndentribune.com

FALL HOME AND GARDEN: Maximize your garden beauty with less effort

From the time I was a kid, I’ve loved to garden — and you might say it came naturally to me. With parents who enjoy working around their yard as well as grandparents on both sides who had particularly green thumbs, it makes sense that I would develop a love for gardening, too.
The Independent

9 best secateurs and shears for pruning your garden

Of all the thousands of pieces of gardening kit you can buy, only one item is truly indispensable. Every gardener needs a decent pair of secateurs, whether it’s for a couple of pots on the balcony or a landscaped stately home.While they might seem like a simple tool, there is still plenty to think about when choosing a pair of secateurs. There are three main types to choose from: anvil, bypass and ratchet. Anvil secateurs are best for more heavy-duty work, such as cutting thicker branches or wood. They work by pressing the cutting blade onto a flat surface, like...
Homer News

Kachemak Gardener: Take a tour of your garden

This is also an excellent time to take a good look around. I have mentioned that the ornamental crab that has been ugly for 20 years is on the way out — what a relief. John is waiting for a hard freeze so he doesn’t damage much when he cuts it down, piece by piece.
Gazette

Year-round gardening: There's plenty to do in the winter

Winter on the Front Range is unpredictable, with dramatic fluctuations in temperatures, precipitation and wind. Snow accumulation might persist for a day, a week or months. And while spring might seem like a long way off to gardeners, take heart because there are activities to keep you engaged. November. •...
newschain

How to help garden wildlife hunker down for winter

It may have been a mild autumn, but as soon as temperatures drop, wildlife garden visitors will be looking for places to hunker down for hibernation. Hedgehogs, birds, amphibians and insects all need a helping hand, and here are a few of the things you could be doing to give them the best chance of survival during the cooler months.
signalscv.com

Safely freezing your garden vegetable

To say that COVID-19 transformed daily life would be an understatement. Few, if any, aspects of life were untouched once the virus hit. One aspect of daily life that changed considerably is the way people shop for food. As recommendations to remain home and out of crowded places spread, many people felt that shopping in bulk, or at the very least, meal-planning and buying necessities for a few weeks at a time, would reduce the number of trips they needed to make to supermarkets or small food stores. In addition, due to shortages on popular foods, many people have purchased items they did not necessarily need in anticipation that such foods may not be available in the coming weeks or months.
KSLTV

Preparing your home for winter

SALT LAKE CITY — November is here, winter is on the way and the time is now to prepare your home while the weather really isn’t all that bad. It’s going to be in the 60s for the next few days, but that inevitable cold winter storm will hit Utah sooner than later, and you don’t want to be caught off guard.
Wrcbtv.com

3 In Your Town: Fall Colors at Gibbs Gardens

Right now, the 40 plus acre Japanese Garden in Ball Ground, Georgia is full of fall colors. "We're in the beginning of fall color here,” exclaimed founder Jim Gibbs. “We have over 5,000 Japanese Maples coming into color here. We have 300 different varieties, so the colors are amazing." The...
Mercury News

Garden tip: Protect your figs from pests

Figs are a luscious fruit grown commercially mostly in Central and Southern California. The plant has an unusual reproductive system. The flower grows inside the wide end of the fruit, providing a small hole so that a pollinator wasp can enter. Recently, an invasive pest of figs has been seen...
Marin Independent Journal

Garden tip: What to do in your garden this month

• Plant bulbs. Tulips and daffodils will make a beautiful display in the spring. Try some new ones like scilla, allium and camassia. • Plant wildflower seeds with the first winter rains. Look for wildflower packets that have California wildflowers. • Plant drought-tolerant native plants. California lilac (Ceanothus), manzanita (Arctostaphylos),...
