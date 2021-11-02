Winterizing Your Garden With Debra Knapke

To say that COVID-19 transformed daily life would be an understatement. Few, if any, aspects of life were untouched once the virus hit. One aspect of daily life that changed considerably is the way people shop for food. As recommendations to remain home and out of crowded places spread, many people felt that shopping in bulk, or at the very least, meal-planning and buying necessities for a few weeks at a time, would reduce the number of trips they needed to make to supermarkets or small food stores. In addition, due to shortages on popular foods, many people have purchased items they did not necessarily need in anticipation that such foods may not be available in the coming weeks or months.

