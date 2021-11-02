CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Mandy Moore Compares Her ‘Clumsy’ Parenting to Husband Taylor Goldsmith’s ‘Effortless’ Instincts

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DAHIS_0ckEWr7Y00
Taylor Goldsmith and Mandy Moore. Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Can’t help but compare! Mandy Moore noticed that her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, made parenting look “easy” when their son, Gus, arrived in February.

“Once that initial wave of new-parent euphoria sort of wore off, when the chaos of those early weeks started to wane and the extra support we had in the beginning started tapering off, the reality of being Mom was suddenly front and center. It was scary,” the This Is Us star, 37, told Parents magazine on Tuesday, November 2. “Like, ‘Oh, wow. Now the onus is on me. Do I know what I’m doing?’ And I watched my husband effortlessly step into it.”

The actress recalled that the Dawes frontman, 36, could “get Gus to go to sleep” and “to laugh,” while she felt “clumsy and awkward.”

Moore explained, “I felt a lot of shame and a lot of guilt. But friends told me, ‘Find some grace and patience for yourself, and know that all of this is new.’ Suddenly, we glided into a new phase and Gus preferred me to my husband. And it’s going to change again. It’s a roller-coaster.”

Despite the help from her friends, the New Hampshire native initially struggled to figure out how to include them in her postpartum journey.

“There’s so much emphasis on pregnancy, then the baby comes, and it’s suddenly all about the baby, and you just figure it out. I honestly felt a little forgotten and lost,” the Princess Diaries star told the magazine. “I guess I expected friendships to be maintained. When you have a child, the world as you know it shifts in such a profound way, and for the most part everyone was waiting when I came up for air. But I’ve also found that some friendships have seasons. So it’s become important for me to reach out to new friends on social media.”

In August, the “Stupid Cupid” singer had her first solo parenting experience with her baby boy while Goldsmith was on tour. “It can be overwhelming but I’m so grateful that I got to have him all to myself,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “So lucky to be your mom, Goose. Even while teething and clearly in pain, this little man is just the best.”

Moore wed the Los Angeles native in November 2018, and they announced nearly two years later that they were starting a family. “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” the then-expectant star captioned her Instagram baby bump debut in September 2020.

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Mandy Moore felt shame when parenthood came easy for husband

Mandy Moore remembers watching her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, “effortlessly step into” fatherhood after their son, Gus, was born in February. “Everything he did seemed easy. He could get Gus to go to sleep like that, to laugh like that, whereas I felt clumsy and awkward,” Moore told Parents. “I felt a lot of shame and a lot of guilt.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Parents Magazine

Mandy Moore on Living in 'Technicolor' as a New Mother: 'I Had No Idea That This Degree of Love Existed'

Mandy Moore has played a mom on NBC's This Is Us for almost six years now, but it wasn't until her own son, August (Gus for short), was born in February that she completely understood her character. Before, Moore drew on experiences with her own mom and other maternal figures in her world to bring Rebecca Pearson to life, and was Emmy-nominated for her work. Last season, when she and her television husband, Jack, played by Milo Ventimiglia, were filmed changing diapers and swaddling babies like pros, Moore admits she had no idea what she was doing—despite being nine months pregnant at the time. After Gus, she learned not only baby-care basics but also that she had access to a whole new range of deep feelings. The experience was profound, and it almost made her wish for a do-over. "It's like, 'Oh, can we go back?'" Moore says. "'Can we rewind to 2015 so I can redo this entire series?'"
MUSIC
WNEM

I Wish Someone Told Me: Mandy Moore

Despite being terrified driving away from the hospital with a newborn, Mandy Moore has certainly has found her stride. The actress and singer/songwriter opens up about the many ways baby Gus has changed her life, schedule and identity since giving birth in February 2021. See more of their mother-son sweetness on the cover of Parents Magazine.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Taylor Goldsmith
arcamax.com

Mandy Moore: Motherhood has been challenging

Mandy Moore's experience of motherhood has been "challenging and rewarding". The 37-year-old star gave birth to a baby boy called Gus in February, and Mandy admits that motherhood has changed her outlook on life. Mandy - who is married to Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith - told People: "Being a mom...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
whowhatwear

Ashley Moore Is Embracing Her Fears

Fear is one of the most potent human feelings. Its universality and grip on the human psyche single-handedly upholds a fundamental part of the cultural canon. From true-crime podcasts to suspense novels to horror films, fear has become part of a narrative that touches every aspect of our lives (including the parts we fail to recognize). There are surface-level fears, like fright over a bump in the night, spiders, or homicidal maniacs. And then, there are the deeper fears that we carry unconsciously through life, like suspicion of strangers, insecurities, or dread about the unknown. It takes tenacity to fully acknowledge and embrace your fears and then move forward despite them—something 28-year-old Ashley Moore knows a thing or two about.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mashed

Mandy Moore's Pumpkin Pie Should Be Your New Pilgrim Rick Tradition

Mandy Moore may have risen to fame as a teen pop icon of the early 2000s, but today she's best known as Rebecca Pearson, matriarch of the famous Pearson family on NBC's hit drama "This Is Us." On the TV show, Moore's role as mother to children Kevin, Kate, and Randall is one that is as heartwarming as it is touching. She and husband Jack devote their lives to the three kids, so it's no surprise that when things go awry on a Thanksgiving road trip, they improvise and Jack entertains the children dressed as a character called "Pilgrim Rick" complete with a tall, buckled pilgrim's hat (via FanFest).
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instincts#Goose#Parents
Us Weekly

Siesta Key’s Chloe Trautman Is Engaged to Boyfriend Chris Long: See the Ring

Off the market! Siesta Key star Chloe Trautman is engaged to boyfriend Chris Long. “Yesterday I said YES to my soulmate in Fairyland,” the reality star, 25, captioned an Instagram slideshow from Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah on Thursday, November 4. “Chris took us on an 8.2 mile loop trail that was the hardest thing I have ever done in my life -mentally and physically. The emotional release after finishing this hike was indescribable. As I was standing at the overlook reflecting over all the emotions I felt throughout this hike, I heard Chris say my name and I turned around and there he was down on one knee. We both kind of blacked out and I remember breaking down in tears and saying how crazy this is! He asked me to marry him and I said YES!”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Reveals The Meanest Thing Her Daughter North Has Ever Said To Her

Kim Kardashian opened up about some of her parenting decisions in a recent ‘Mom Confessions’ video from ‘Bubble.’. Kids really do say some of the darnedest things, no matter who you are! Kim Kardashian, 40, opened up about the “meanest thing” that her oldest daughter North West, 8, has ever said to her in a clip from Bubble’s “Mom Confessions” posted on Tuesday October 12. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s little one attempts to clap back at her mom are mostly insults directed at her interior design choices!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Here's a Purr-fect Tribute to Taylor Swift and Her Cats

Call it what you want but we have to assume today is one of Taylor Swift's absolute favorites. Why? Because Oct. 29 marks National Cat Day. Not only is the cat lover the owner of Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button, but she also had the chance to fulfill a lifelong dream by playing her favorite animal in 2019's live-action Cats.
PETS
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans Are Sending Jennifer Love Hewitt Their Love After Seeing Her Latest Instagram Post

We’re sending a belated happy birthday shoutout to Jennifer Love Hewitt’s husband, Brian Hallisay. Because Brian turned 43 years old on Halloween, the 9-1-1 star took a moment to publicly shower her hubby with affection on Instagram. “Halloween was always one of my favorite holidays,” she began her caption alongside a photo of Brian smiling behind his birthday dinner. “And then I got to marry a Halloween baby! Celebrating you is the greatest thing we get to [do] today my love. You make our lives brighter everyday and I feel so lucky to be yours and for our kids to have the best daddy! Happy Birthday to our whole world!”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy