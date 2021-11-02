Heritage Farm 2021 Christmas Village dates announced

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — On the weekends of Dec. 3 and 10, Huntington’s Heritage Farm will host its annual Christmas Village celebration. On Saturday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., guests will be treated to a number of activities.

Humphrey the camel will make an appearance at the Live Nativity each evening at 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. The Applebutter Inn will host animated Christmas scenes

Through Candy Cane Lane, Frosty the Snowman can be found along with the opportunity for a wagon ride to show off the light displays.

The 19th century Progress, Transportation and Industry Museums will be available to tour. Native Appalachian animals, including fireflies, can be seen at the Nature Center.

A crowd gathers in the night for the Heritage Farm Christmas Village’s Live Nativity

Photos with Santa Claus will be held in his sleigh in the Children’s Activity Museum.

Guests can look forward to seeing The 12 Days of Christmas, a display painted by local artist, Larry Sumpter. Along with that, a miniature Christmas Village will be on display in the cabin just beyond.

In Santa’s MakeShop, children will be able to make their own ornament.

Food and drinks will be available courtesy of Vittles.

Handcrafted gifts can be purchased in the Artisan Center. Purchase a cookie to decorate Heritage Hall above the Artisan Center.

Tickets will be only available online at HeritageFarmMuseum.com and in limited supply. Tickets will not be available on site.

Physical distancing will be monitored. Guests will have frequent sanitization of touch points.

