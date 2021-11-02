CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ridley Scott Will Receive the Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award

By Jazz Tangcay
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZqIKd_0ckEWMCN00

Ridley Scott will receive the Cinema Audio Society filmmaker award at the 58th Annual CAS Awards on March 19, 2022, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

The filmmaker is behind this year’s awards contenders “House of Gucci” and “The Last Duel.”

“The Cinema Audio Society has long regarded Sir Ridley as a legendary director and bold visionary producer,” CAS President Karol Urban said in a statement. “It is with immense anticipation that we prepare for this year’s awards knowing we will have the opportunity to physically gather as industry professionals representing our craft to salute Sir Ridley’s contribution to creative storytelling.”

Producer and director Scott is renowned for his works on films such as “Thelma & Louise,” “Alien,” “Black Hawk Down” and “Blade Runner.”

While his epic film “Gladiator” won the Academy Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA Awards for best picture, Scott still has yet to receive an Academy Award.

In 1995, Scott formed Scott Free Productions to serve his film and television projects. The most recent feature films produced by Scott Free include Jake Scott’s “American Woman” and Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s “The Friend.”

Scott will reunite with “Gladiator” star Joaquin Phoenix for his next project “Kit Bag” where Phoenix is set to star as French military leader and emperor Napoleon Bonaparte.

Scott will be the 17th CAS Filmmaker Honoree. He joins previous honorees: George Clooney, James Mangold, Steven Spielberg, Joe Wright, Jon Favreau, Jay Roach, Richard Linklater, Edward Zwick, Jonathan Demme, Rob Marshall, Taylor Hackford, Henry Selick, Paul Mazursky, Bill Condon, Gil Cates and Quentin Tarantino.

Also, being honored that evening with the CAS career achievement award is re-recording sound mixer Paul Massey, a previously announced honoree.

The 58th CAS Awards will honor outstanding achievements in sound mixing in seven categories: motion pictures, animated motion pictures, documentary motion pictures, television movie or limited series, television series – one hour, television series – half-hour and television non-fiction, variety, music series or specials.

The CAS will also present the CAS Student Recognition Award to one of five student finalists during the awards ceremony.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Variety

LACMA Art + Film: Benedict Cumberbatch Fanboys Over Lil Nas X, Steven Spielberg Honored and More

Guillermo del Toro and Steven Spielberg formed their own two-person film club during the pandemic. “During the lockdown he encouraged me and I encouraged him, we found movies we had never seen before and we let each other know what they were,” Spielberg said. “So the lockdown was literally spent watching movies, getting on text and talking for hours about the film. He knows more about films than Martin Scorsese.” Spielberg’s remarks came after “The Shape of Water” director honored him Saturday night at LACMA’s 10th annual Art + Film Gala at LACMA. Spielberg admitted he was anxious about being recognized by a...
VISUAL ART
Variety

Box Office: ‘Eternals’ Reigns Supreme With $71 Million Debut

“Eternals” soared to the top of the weekend box office chart, buoyed by mania for all things Marvel. But its $71 million debut fell just shy of more bullish projections, which had the superhero film debuting to $75 million to $80 million. That’s a sign, perhaps, that the iffy reviews muted “Eternals'” results or a signal that the underlying intellectual property, the story of a group of god-like extraterrestrials, didn’t have the resonance of other comic book adaptations. Marvel has successfully introduced lesser-known heroes, such as the Guardians of the Galaxy, to movie fans and spawned successful franchises with them,...
MOVIES
Variety

Jonny Greenwood, Hans Zimmer Among Likely Original Score Contenders for Oscars in 2022

It’s impossible to guess, some three months away from the nominations, what might be up for Oscar in the music categories. But we can’t resist trying. The only sure thing seems to be that English composer Jonny Greenwood will be nominated for at least one Oscar and maybe two. The Radiohead guitarist has been nominated just once (for 2017’s “Phantom Thread”) but has lately stepped up his film score output and has no fewer than three talked-about films in contention: “Spencer,” the Princess Diana movie, for director Pablo Larrain; “The Power of the Dog” (pictured), the Benedict Cumberbatch western for director...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ram Madhvani, Creator of Emmy-Nominated Disney Series ‘Aarya,’ Sets ‘The Waking of a Nation’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Ram Madhvani, creator of Emmy-nominated Disney Plus Hotstar series “Aarya” and director of upcoming Netflix original film “Dhamaka,” is now prepping series “The Waking of a Nation.” The series is set against the backdrop of an infamous event in Indian colonial history, the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which took place on Apr. 13, 1919. A large, peaceful protest gathering, part of the Indian independence movement, was taking place at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, Punjab. British troops led by Brigadier-General R. E. H. Dyer surrounded the venue, blocked the only exit and opened fire on the gathering, causing the deaths of hundreds,...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Variety

Why Is Chloé Zhao’s ‘Eternals’ Being Called the Worst MCU Movie Ever? For Reasons That Are Not Onscreen (Column)

I disagree with other critics all the time, and don’t generally blink an eye about it, but as soon as the news dropped that “Eternals,” the Marvel epic directed by Chloé Zhao, had received the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score (48% fresh) of any film in the 13-year history of the MCU, making it the first official “Rotten” film in the series, my hidden-agenda detector went on high alert. Rotten Tomatoes scores are, to put it mildly, not something to be regarded as if they’d been handed down on stone tablets. Yet based on that score, and much of the web...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Recap: Director Marcos Siega on Making Dexter ‘Rusty’ at Murder

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “Cold Snap,” the premiere of “Dexter: New Blood.” Showtime’s “Dexter” was known for juxtaposing the coral colors and bright sunshine of Miami with its titular character’s internal darkness, which he sought to combat by kidnapping and killing other killers. At the end of the drama’s eight-season run, Dexter (Michael C. Hall) traded breezy button-downs and heavy plaid as he put himself in isolation in a remote logging town after too many of his loved ones were caught in the crosshairs of his secret identity. Over the last eight years, Dexter made a...
TV SERIES
Variety

Adrien Brody Explains His Beanie-Wearing, Billionaire ‘Succession’ Character

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the fourth episode of “Succession” Season 3, titled “Lion in the Meadow.” The fourth episode of Season 3 of “Succession” introduces fans to Josh Aaronson, a beanie-wearing, billionaire investor, played by Adrien Brody, who holds the power to flip control of Waystar Royco after a tense meeting with Kendall and Logan Roy. This episode, titled “Lion in the Meadow,” ends with Kendall (Jeremy Strong) leaving the botched meeting and helplessly looking on as Josh warmly greets Stewy Hosseini (Adrian Moayed), who’s vying for control of Waystar with Sandy Furness (Hope Davis). Roman...
TV SERIES
Variety

Monochrome and Women Reign in Cinematography Race

Wins at Toronto and Middleburg film festivals pushed Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” into front-runner status. The visually stunning, heartwarming film shot by Haris Zambarloukos is so deliciously rich that this film could walk home with a few statues come 2022. Multiple contenders, also shot in black-and-white, could find themselves in the running. There is Robbie Ryan, whose lush camerawork in Mike Mill’s “C’mon C’mon” has been receiving praise for the dreamy images in the Joaquin Phoenix-starrer. Eduard Grau added warm textures to Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut “Passing.” Close-ups were key to this tale of colorism. Bruno Delbonnel gave a noir-esque feel to...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Roach
Person
Edward Zwick
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
George Clooney
Person
James Mangold
Person
Richard Linklater
Person
Bill Condon
Person
Jonathan Demme
Person
Taylor Hackford
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Henry Selick
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Person
Jon Favreau
Person
Steven Spielberg
Variety

Kristen Stewart Honored With Spotlight Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards

The Palm Springs International Film Awards announced that Kristen Stewart will receive Spotlight Award for actress. The “Spencer” star will be receive her honor at the festival’s in-person event on Jan. 6 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Directed by Pablo Larrain, “Spencer” follows the life of Princess Diana Spencer and Prince Charles as their marriage grows cold, due to allegations of an affair with Charles’s mistress, Camila Parker Bowles. “Spencer” is a reimagining of the days that transpired over the family’s Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate throughout the family’s drama. “It is always challenging to portray a real-life figure,...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Eternals’ Soaring to $69.5 Million Opening Weekend

Marvel’s “Eternals” will easily top the domestic box office this weekend. The film took in $30.7 million on Thursday night previews and Friday showings from 4,090 screens, on its way to a projected three-day haul of $69.5 million. Should that estimate hold, “Eternals” will score the fifth-best opening weekend during the pandemic era, behind Universal’s “F9: The Fast Saga” ($70 million), Marvel’s own “Black Widow” ($80.3 million) and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75.3 million) and reigning champion “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” ($90 million). However, “Eternals” is coming in a bit shy of earlier industry projections, which had...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ Review: The Agreeable Version of a CGI-Critter-Meets-Live-Action Diversion

Clifford the Big Red Dog was born in a series of children’s books, the first of which was published in 1963. In the decades since, the adventures of the scarlet canine mascot-hero have been spun into three popular PBS Kids TV series, a live musical, video games, and the 2004 animated feature “Clifford’s Really Big Movie,” which was adapted from one of the TV series (and did very little business). All of which is to say that unlikely as it may sound, the new “Clifford the Big Red Dog” is the first really big Clifford movie. So what does that...
PETS
Variety

Viola Davis’ Warrior Epic ‘The Woman King’ Set for 2022; George Foreman Biopic Moves to 2023

Viola Davis’ warrior epic “The Woman King” will hit theaters in September 2022. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, Davis stars in the historical movie as Nanisca, general of the all-female military unit in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. Inspired by true events, the story follows Nanisca and Nawi (Thuso Mbedu), an ambitious recruit, who together fight enemies who violated their honor, enslaved their people and threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for. Lashana Lynch and John Boyega also star opposite Davis and Mbedu in the film. Davis is producing the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bafta Awards#Motion Pictures#Cinema Audio Society#Golden Globe#Academy Award#Scott Formed#Scott Free Productions#French#Cas
Variety

‘Black Lightning,’ ‘True Story’ Star William Catlett Signs With Sugar23 (EXCLUSIVE)

William Catlett has signed with Sugar23. The actor, who next appears in Netflix’s limited series “True Story” alongside Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, will be managed by Meredith Wechter, Jake Fleischman and Sukee Chew. Catlett is also a writer, director and producer. Catlett has a busy dance card. He will soon appear in Lionsgate’s “The Devil You Know” with Omar Epps and this year wrapped a recurring role on the CW’s superhero drama series “Black Lightning.” He recently starred in HBO Max’s “Charm City Kings” and appeared in an episode of the cable channel’s “Lovecraft Country.” Catlett’s credits also include “Force of Nature,”...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Mickey Rourke Joins Dolph Lundgren in Action Movie ‘Section Eight’ – AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Mickey Rourke is joining the cast of action movie “Section Eight.” Sales agent The Exchange is introducing the movie to international buyers during the virtual American Film Market, which wraps Friday. The cast also includes actors Dolph Lundgren, Scott Adkins, Ryan Kwanten, Dermot Mulroney, and Blue October’s lead singer Justin Furstenfeld, as previously announced. The movie is the story of a former soldier who, after avenging the murder of his family, is sprung from prison and recruited by a shadowy government agency. It will be directed by Christian Sesma (“Pay Dirt,” “The Night Crew”), working from an original screenplay by Chad Law (“The...
MOVIES
Variety

Past Oscar Winners and Nominees Dominate Costume Design Race

Past Oscar nominees and winners dominate this category and it’s a case of the futuristic science-fiction looks of “Dune,” created by Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan, versus Jacqueline Durran in “Spencer” as the two front-runners in the costume design race. Denis Villeneuve’s epic needed an army of artisans to craft the looks of Arrakis and the different worlds — a mighty task in itself. West and Morgan also had to bring to life the stillsuits, described by author Frank Herbert as “the color of the rocks.” “Each one had to be cut on a mold of the actors’ bodies because the movement...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

Studiocanal’s Hit Thriller ‘Black Box’ Finds U.S. Home (EXCLUSIVE)

“Black Box,” Studiocanal’s flight-themed French thriller with Pierre Niney (“Yves Saint Laurent”) has been acquired by Distrib Films for U.S. distribution. Directed by Yann Gozlan, the movie had its North American premiere on Nov. 5 at Colcoa, the French film and series festival in Los Angeles. The movie, which also stars Marine Vacth (“Young And Beautiful”) reteams Niney with Gozlan following “A Perfect Man.” Niney stars as a skilled black box analyst investigating the deadly crash of a brand new aircraft. As he uncovers disturbing details, he has to deal with the fact that his wife (Vacth) happens to work for the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

A24 Picks Up Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Nicole Holofcener’s ‘Beth & Don’

A24 acquired U.S. rights to Nicole Holofcener’s new comedy “Beth & Don,” starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, at AFM. Last week, Variety exclusively revealed that Louis-Dreyfus and Holofcener would reunite for the movie after their 2013 hit “Enough Said.” Louis-Dreyfus stars as Beth, a New York novelist in an unbelievably happy marriage to Don, who loves her and supports her in every way. According to the official longline, the film’s plot kicks off when, one day, Beth overhears Don admitting that he hasn’t liked her writing in years and it threatens to undo all that’s good in their lives. Written and directed by...
MOVIES
Variety

Tessa Thompson Delves Into the Subtext of ‘Passing’: ‘None of Us Fit Too Squarely in Boxes’

In “Passing,” Tessa Thompson stars as Irene Redfield, a Black woman living in Harlem amid the Renaissance, whose life with her doctor husband Brian (André Holland) and their two sons is turned upside down when she reconnects with Clare Kendry (Ruth Negga), a childhood acquaintance who’s since begun passing for white and is married to a wealthy (and racist) businessman named John (Alexander Skarsgård). The movie, which marks Rebecca Hall’s feature directorial debut, recently earned five Gotham Award nominations, including a lead performance nod for Thompson. Beyond her own acknowledgment, Thompson explains, those accolades represent something more. “It was so...
MOVIES
Variety

Jamie Dornan Talks ‘Belfast’ and the Unread Texts He Found from His Late Father After Filming ‘Barb and Star’

It’s more than a coincidence that Jamie Dornan took on the role of Pa in “Belfast.” Having been born in the Northern Ireland town, Dornan jumped at the opportunity to take on this deeply personal story, a semi-autobiographical take on Kenneth Branagh’s childhood. Dornan even grew up with a picture of his own father and Branagh in his house. It seems as if Dornan was waiting for the two to finally meet his entire life. On this episode of “Variety Awards Circuit Podcast,” Dornan emotionally reflects on “Belfast” being the first film to open following his father’s passing in March 2021. Speaking...
MOVIES
Variety

Gal Gadot Dishes on ‘Snow White’ Casting, Says ‘Wonder Wonder 3’ Script Is Underway

Gal Gadot will soon take on another iconic character in a live-action adaptation of a classic story: the “Wonder Woman” star is set to play the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming “Snow White” remake. Gadot was beaming while speaking for her first time about her villainous Disney role. “I’m so excited,” she told Variety on Wednesday night at the premiere of her new action film, “Red Notice,” which launches Nov. 12 on Netflix. When asked what attracted her to the role of the Evil Queen in this iteration of “Snow White,” Gadot gave a major smile, but refrained from giving away too many...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

37K+
Followers
42K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy