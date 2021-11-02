Capital Region ballot proposals in the 2021 General Election

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York State’s General Election is on November 2. In addition to statewide ballot proposals, there are several local proposals in towns and cities around the Capital Region.

Albany

Proposal Six

“Shall the Charter of the City of Albany be amended to require any person seeking election as a

member of the Common Council to be an elector and resident of the ward for which the person is

seeking election for a continuous period of at least three hundred sixty-five (365) days prior to taking

office and during the entire term of office, except in limited circumstances following reapportionment

of Common Council wards?”

This proposal is a proposition for Local Law L of 2020. The law amended the residency requirements of Common Council members in the Charter of Albany.

Proposal Seven

“Shall Article XLIV of Chapter 42 of the Code of the City of Albany be amended to increase the

Community Police Review Board’s authority and ability to conduct investigations and to exercise

oversight, review, and resolution of community complaints alleging abuse of police authority?”

This proposal is a proposition for Local Law J of 2020. The law amended Article XLIV (General Provisions) of Part 33 (Community Police Review Board) of Chapter 42 (Departments and Commissions) of Part 1 of the code of the city of Albany in relation to the operation of the Community Police Review Board (CPRB).

The CPRB is independent body established by Albany in 2000 to improve communication between the police department and the community, to increase police accountability and credibility, and to create a complaint review process.

The proposal is asking if the General Provisions of the Departments and Commissions be amended to increase the CPRB’s authority and ability to conduct investigations.

Amsterdam

Proposal Six

“Shall Resolution No. 58 of 2021, adopted by the Amsterdam Town Board on May 19, 2021 to extend the term of office of the Town Supervisor, Town of Amsterdam, County of Montgomery and State of New York from two to four years effective as of the term of office commencing January 1, 2024 be approved?”

This proposal is only for voters in the Town of Amsterdam.

Bethlehem

Proposition Six

“Shall the bond resolution adopted by the Town Board, Town of Bethlehem on July 28, 2021, authorizing the Town of Bethlehem to (a) undertake the Delaware Avenue Complete Streets and Road Diet Project, at a minimum estimated cost not to exceed $5,200,000, and (b) finance such Project by the issuance of bonds and/or notes of the Town in the aggregate principal amount not to exceed $5,200,000, with such amount anticipated to be partially offset by receipt of federal and state grants, and other sources of funds, currently estimated to equal approximately $4,472,000, be approved?”

Glens Falls

Crandall Library Budget

“The proposed 2022 budget of the Crandall Public Library District is $5,172,423 to be partially funded by the municipalities comprising the Library District. The share of the proposed budget to be partially funded and raised by ad valorem assessment upon the real property located within the City of Glens Falls is $937,522. Shall the proposed budget be approved?”

The amount of $937,522 for Glens Falls in the 2022 proposed budget is the same in the 2021 adopted budget. The taxes you would pay toward the library budget is based on your property assessment.

Lake George

Town-Wide Ambulance District

“Shall the Town of Lake George Town-Wide Ambulance District be established?”

Malta

Malta Referendum

“Shall the Town of Malta establish the Malta Ambulance Special Improvement District, to include all properties in the Town of Malta, including those in the Village of Round Lake, with the cost (borne by the owners of the included properties) totaling for a typical single-family residence of approximately $43.68 per year?”

Moreau

Crandall Library Budget

“The proposed 2022 budget of the Crandall Public Library District is $5,172,423 to be partially funded by the municipalities comprising the Library District. The share of the proposed budget to be partially funded and raised by ad valorem assessment upon the real property located within the Town of Moreau is $809,976. Shall the proposed budget be approved?”

The amount of $809,976 for Moreau in the 2022 proposed budget is the same in the 2021 adopted budget. The taxes you would pay toward the library budget is based on your property assessment.

Queensbury

Crandall Library Budget

“The proposed 2022 budget of the Crandall Public Library District is $5,172,423 to be partially funded by the municipalities comprising the Library District. The share of the proposed budget to be partially funded and raised by ad valorem assessment upon the real property located within the Town of Queensbury is $1,948,414. Shall the proposed budget be approved?”

The amount of $1,948,414 for Queensbury in the 2022 proposed budget is the same in the 2021 adopted budget. The taxes you would pay toward the library budget is based on your property assessment.

Schodack

Ballot Question

“Shall Resolution No. 2021-177, adopted by the Schodack Town Board on July 8, 2021, increasing the service award amount contribution for active volunteers of the Castleton Volunteer Ambulance Association from $700.00 to $1,200.00 per year of service credit, effective January 1, 2022, at an estimated increase in the annual Town cost from the current $16,800.00 to $30,000.00, be approved?”

More local election coverage: Your Local Election Headquarters

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.