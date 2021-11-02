Military wrestles with penalties for those who refuse to get COVID vaccine
The most successful service has been the Navy, which says that only 1% of the force is unvaccinated as of last week — or about 3,500 sailors.
The most successful service has been the Navy, which says that only 1% of the force is unvaccinated as of last week — or about 3,500 sailors.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 0