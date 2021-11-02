CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Military wrestles with penalties for those who refuse to get COVID vaccine

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

The most successful service has been the Navy, which says that only 1% of the force is unvaccinated as of last week — or about 3,500 sailors.

