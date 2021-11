Professional crap-talkers like Tony Massarotti and Jim Murray are never going to learn when it comes to the Boston Bruins. In fact, their whole careers at this point hinge on fanning the outrage flames and concocting things to say that are going to infuriate people and keep them listening to the “Felger and Mazz Show” on 98.5 the Sports Hub. Some call it the Howard Stern philosophy of talk radio where “Half the people love him, half the people hate him and 100 percent of the listeners want to know what he’s going to say next”, and others can draw a parallel between outrageous sports hot takes and the “angry emoji” that Facebook found out over time is like highly flammable kindling to their algorithms.

