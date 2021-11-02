Texans can now enjoy Valley ice cream maker’s sweet treats

DALLAS, Texas(WKBN) – Valley ice cream maker Handel’s is expanding into the Lone Star State.

A new Handel’s Ice Cream location just opened up in Highland Village, a suburb of Dallas.

This location on Justin Road offers dine-in seating.

Handel’s has become a national brand with over 85 locations nationwide. Some have been opened by Valley natives who have spread the Handel’s name in other areas of the country, such as Youngstown’s Tim Joyce who was a basketball star at Ursuline and later became an executive with Nike. He now owns three Handel’s franchises in Oregon.

