John R. Grasso is an attorney in Providence. There’s little doubt that colleges and universities strongly objected to the Trump administration’s changes to Title IX regulations that guaranteed an accused student the right to cross-examination. The purported argument is that cross-examination revictimizes the victim. The new regulations became effective in August 2020. Those of us in the field advocating for the accused had no doubt that the schools would find a further way around a fair system of campus justice.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 10 DAYS AGO