CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Christopher Sebela breaks down the technology and humanity in ‘.Self’

By Chris Coplan
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The near-future is utterly terrifying. It’s just close enough to start dreading about it right now, and yet not far away enough where the power of space and time might somehow change things so drastically. Perhaps no comics creator is more acutely aware of this dynamic then writer Christopher Sebela. With...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY
thefocus.news

Is Donna actually leaving The Bold And The Beautiful?

In a recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Quinn puts Donna on notice, leading fans to wonder whether she could actually be leaving the soap. Quinn goes full force at Donna after learning about her and Eric and it seems that things can only erupt from here. Viewers wait as Quinn has an ultimatum to make.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Design#Ins#Space And Time#Comixology Original#Sci Fi
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ComicBook

Samuel L. Jackson Called Out Salma Hayek for Keeping Her Eternals Role a Secret

Eternals is hitting theaters in November, and it will mark the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of many big stars. One such actor is Salma Hayek, who is known for Frida, Desperado, Dogma, and much more. She also recently starred in The Hitman's Bodyguard and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard with two other Marvel stars, Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Hayek revealed Jackson figured out her Marvel secret.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Shutting Down Production as Letitia Wright Recovers From On-Set Injury (Exclusive)

Disney’s highly anticipated Black Panther sequel has hit a new speed bump. The Marvel feature, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is temporarily shutting down due to the severity of the injury sustained by star Letitia Wright, sources close to the production tell The Hollywood Reporter. Wright was injured in late August while the film was shooting a sequence involving a stunt rig on-location in Boston. At the time, Marvel Studios said Wright’s injury would ultimately not impact the shooting schedule of the film. After the injury, Wright left for London, where the star has been since, while the production shot around her character, Shuri,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
ComicBook

Forgotten Dwayne Johnson Movie Now Streaming on Hulu

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. Now, a nearly forgotten movie that helped build his profile is streaming on Hulu. Johnson is a franchise staple these days. He lades big studio movies like Jungle Cruise, Jumanji, and the upcoming DC Comics film Black Adam. Early on, the wrestler turned actor was a riskier proposition. Still, his charisma and built-in fanbase gave him a knack for restoring audience interest in flagging franchises. The first example was the Fast & Furious, which he joined as Luke Hobbs in Fast Five. That's a role he'd reprise in sequels and, eventually, the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff opposite Jason Statham. After Fast Five, Johnson helped boost the G.I. Joe franchise by playing Roadblock in G.I. Joe: Retaliation. That movie is now streaming on Hulu.
MOVIES
Deadline

John Cena In Negotiations To Star In Action-Comedy Movie ‘Freelance’ From ‘Taken’ Director Pierre Morel — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: F9: The Fast Saga and The Suicide Squad star John Cena is in negotiations to star in Pierre Morel (Taken) action-comedy film Freelance, which Stuart Ford’s AGC will be selling at the upcoming virtual American Film Market. Endurance Media’s Steve Richards will produce the package alongside Sentient Entertainment’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin. Endurance will co-finance with AGC. UTA and ICM are handling domestic. The project, which is budgeted in the $40 million range, follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the states. After several years of mortgage payments, school...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson Says He, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds Can Make Marvel and DC Crossover Film Happen

The idea of a crossover between DC's superheroes and Marvel's has been something that has always captivated fans. The first official crossover between the two happened in 1976, with the jointly-published Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, and there have been dozens more over the years...but it's been quite a while since one of those comics has been printed. Marvel editor Tom Brevoort has said that Marvel just doesn't consider such events worthwhile anymore, since they have to share the revenue with DC. While crossover books are always big sellers, the argument goes that Marvel can just make a big, ambitious book of their own, and even if it only sells 75% of what a crossover book would, that's still 25% more revenue than they would get profitsharing with another publisher.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Gal Gadot Is ‘So Happy’ to Have Catwoman Zoë Kravitz as a Female ‘Comrade’ in DC Universe (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Wonder Woman approves of Robert Pattinson as the new Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman! “Rob looks amazing,” Gal Gadot told me last night at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum when I asked if she had seen the new “The Batman” trailer. “I love his voice and I love the whole tone of everything. “And I love Zoë. She looks incredible. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a talented woman,” she continued. “And I’m so happy to have another female as a comrade.” So when does Gadot think we’ll see an all-female superhero movie with...
MOVIES
Variety

Mel Gibson to Star in ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ at Starz

Mel Gibson will star in the “John Wick” prequel series “The Continental” at Starz, Variety has confirmed. “The Continental” was originally ordered at Starz in 2018 and focuses on the inner workings of the titular hotel from the film franchise, which is a refuge for assassins. “The Continental” will explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize...
MOVIES
aiptcomics

‘My Bad’ #1 review

There’s an Important New Superhero Universe in town. Ahoy’s My Bad is the creation of writers Mark Russell and Bryce Ingman, along with artist Peter Krause. Together they have created a highly satirical superhero universe that takes aim at everything in contemporary superhero comics. For the opening issue, the writers split their duties between four stories, set within the INSU. There are of course extras (it’s an Ahoy comic after all) but they take on a slightly different look this time around.
COMICS
Variety

‘Black Lightning,’ ‘True Story’ Star William Catlett Signs With Sugar23 (EXCLUSIVE)

William Catlett has signed with Sugar23. The actor, who next appears in Netflix’s limited series “True Story” alongside Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, will be managed by Meredith Wechter, Jake Fleischman and Sukee Chew. Catlett is also a writer, director and producer. Catlett has a busy dance card. He will soon appear in Lionsgate’s “The Devil You Know” with Omar Epps and this year wrapped a recurring role on the CW’s superhero drama series “Black Lightning.” He recently starred in HBO Max’s “Charm City Kings” and appeared in an episode of the cable channel’s “Lovecraft Country.” Catlett’s credits also include “Force of Nature,”...
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ScienceAlert

The Circles in This Illusion Actually Aren't Changing Shape or Moving at All, Sorry

The internet is never short on optical illusions – trippy gifs and animations that trick our brains and misguide our senses. Some are worthwhile unravelling, giving us some clever psychological tools we can put to use to treat and diagnose. Others are harder to break down, but give us something novel to fight over in the meantime. Then there are some that truly blow our minds. A word of warning here: if your brain isn't happy when met with things that spin and flash, get somebody to read this out to you and just imagine how astonishing this illusionary art is. Got it? Good....
COMPUTERS
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy