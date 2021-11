As first reported by Upcomer’s Alejandro Gomis, former Fnatic Top Laner Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau has made a verbal agreement to join Team Liquid. The move seems to make sense on paper for both parties. Team Liquid is in need of a new Top Laner. Rumors are indicating that Barney “Alphari” Morris wanted to rejoin the LEC and join Vitality along with Luka “Perkz” Perković. Team Liquid, naturally, needed a new Top Laner. Bwipo on the other hand is coming off a strange year. He was replaced in Top Lane, swapped to Jungle and Fnatic fell apart at Worlds. Despite the LEC Finals showing, this year was disappointing for fans of Fnatic and Bwipo, despite his solid Jungle play.

