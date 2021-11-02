Ridley Scott To Be Honored With Cinema Audio Society’s Filmmaker Award

Four-time Oscar nominee Ridley Scott will receive the Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award at the 58th Annual CAS Awards , taking place at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on March 19, 2022.

The prolific director-producer who most recently helmed 20th Century Studios’ The Last Duel and MGM and United Artists Releasing’s House of Gucci is being recognized for a nearly 60-year career that has also seen him direct such classics as Thelma & Louise , Alien , Black Hawk Down , Blade Runner and Gladiator , while exec producing such acclaimed series as The Good Wife , The Good Fight and Raised by Wolves .

Scott is the 17th CAS Filmmaker honoree. Past recipients of the award include George Clooney, James Mangold, Steven Spielberg, Joe Wright, Jon Favreau, Jay Roach, Richard Linklater, Edward Zwick, Jonathan Demme, Rob Marshall, Taylor Hackford, Henry Selick, Paul Mazursky, Bill Condon, Gil Cates, and Quentin Tarantino.

“The Cinema Audio Society has long regarded Sir Ridley as a legendary director and bold visionary producer,” said CAS President Karol Urban. “It is with immense anticipation that we prepare for this year’s awards knowing we will have the opportunity to physically gather as industry professionals representing our craft to salute Sir Ridley’s contribution to creative storytelling.”

Scott will honored at the 2022 CAS Awards alongside re-recording sound mixer Paul Massey CAS, who will receive the Career Achievement Award. Then, there’s the CAS Student Recognition Award, which will be bestowed upon one of five finalists.

The ceremony will also recognize Outstanding Achievements in Sound Mixing across seven categories: Motion Pictures, Animated Motion Pictures, Documentary Motion Pictures, Television Movie or Limited Series, Television Series-One Hour, Television Series-Half Hour and Television Non-Fiction, Variety, Music Series or Specials. Winners will be updated at this link over the course of the evening.