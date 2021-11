During a media event this week at Netskope’s SASE Week 2021, Steve Riley, the discussion moderator and field chief technology officer for Netskope, asked, “What’s the driving force for SASE? Why now? What’s changed?” The short take is that we are in the midst of a digital transformation, with a stronger reliance on mobile and cloud computing than ever before, according to various attendees, and we need to implement secure access services edge (SASE) now to properly address data security and networking issues that are quickly approaching.

