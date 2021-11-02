Nike Is Quietly Preparing for the Metaverse

Nike’s stock (NYSE: NKE), a company designing, developing, and marketing footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessory products, has gained roughly 28% in the last year – increasing from about $128 to around $164 currently, underperforming the S&P500, which grew 34%. Why? In the recent fiscal first quarter, the company lowered its full-year guidance due to supply chain issues that hit its factories in Vietnam and Indonesia. Covid related shutdowns also resulted in Nike losing weeks of production since July, while rail and port congestion lengthened lead times for goods to arrive in North America and the EMEA regions. However, these issues appear to be short-term in nature and should likely not impact the long-term growth of the company. That said, the company is showing plenty of opportunities to keep expanding going forward. We discuss more in the sections below.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO