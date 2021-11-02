CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike Is Quietly Preparing for the Metaverse

By Jessica Golden, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike has filed seven trademark applications as it prepares to enter the metaverse. As part of the application, the company indicated its intent to make and sell virtual branded sneakers and apparel. People familiar with Nike's plans said the space is a priority for the brand and consumers can...

www.nbcdfw.com

