NBA

NFL rumors: Lakers’ LeBron James begs Browns to trade Odell Beckham Jr. before deadline

By Mike Rosenstein
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Ohio native LeBron James, who helped the Cleveland Cavaliers win their only NBA Title before heading west to the Los Angeles Lakers, is hoping his hometown Cleveland Browns will trade wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. “OBJ will...

Related
The Spun

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
NFL
State
Ohio State
rolling out

LeBron James defends Dwyane Wade’s son after he’s drafted by G-League

LeBron James ordered the haters of Dwyane Wade and his son Zaire to fall back after the younger Wade was drafted by a G-League team last week. D-Wade, a retired Miami Heat legend who now co-owns the Utah Jazz, may have been instrumental in the drafting of eldest son into the Jazz’s minor league squad, the Salt Lake City Stars, on Oct. 23, 2021. And folks have a serious problem with that.
NBA
Person
Lebron James
Person
Dianna Russini
Person
James
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Today

The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Anonymous Browns player trashes Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from practice again on Thursday. There are rumors out there saying Beckham has been told to stay home and won’t play for the Browns again. This comes after Beckham wasn’t traded at the deadline and his father criticized Baker Mayfield on social media.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Rumors: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. lists Bengals CB Darius Phillips as a potential trade candidate, as he’s behind a number of other options in the secondary and might also be losing his return gig. Bengals OL Quinton Spain said he had a “1-on-1 conversation” with rookie OL Jackson Carman about...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: Odell Beckham Jr. story proves new status for Tampa

The Buccaneers are officially NFL royalty. Having Tom Brady as your quarterback and winning the Super Bowl will do crazy things for your team. Two years ago, the Buccaneers were irrelevant. No one wanted to come to play in Tampa unless it was for a major contract. Now, reporters and analysts alike think it possible that a top-10 wide receiver like Odell Beckham Jr. would come to Tampa on a veteran minimum contract, regardless of how unlikely.
NFL
#American Football#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Los Angeles Lakers#Yahoo Sports#Espn#Acl
The Spun

Look: Steve Smith Has Blunt Message For Baker Mayfield

Over the past few days drama between Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr and quarterback Baker Mayfield has grown louder. Earlier this week, Odell Beckham Jr’s father posted a video criticizing Mayfield’s play. Not long later, OBJ was “excused” from Browns practice on Wednesday and then again on Thursday.
NFL
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Lakers Trade Gives Marvin Bagley III Fresh Start

At this point, it seems as though any player in Sacramento could be moved first. This is a team that has been in NBA trade rumors for over a year but has not made anything happen just yet. With their current cast of characters, the Kings have plenty of options and there will be chances to make some deals.
NBA
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
NFL
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: 5 Players who won’t be back in 2022

The Cleveland Browns will have some tough decisions to make this coming offseason, which could lead to these 5 players finding a new home. We are halfway through the 2020 season as the Cleveland Browns are preparing for their game in Cincinnati against the Bengals. They’re also likely kicking the...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Saints, Browns discussed Odell Beckham Jr. trade

No offers came in that would have made sense for the Browns, Dianna Russini of ESPN.com tweets. Although there are no post-2021 guarantees in Beckham’s Giants-constructed contract, the eighth-year wide receiver is due more than $7M in base salary for the rest of this season. He has also struggled to carve out a steady role in Cleveland’s offense this season.
NFL
