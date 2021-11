Vaccine mandates are a hot topic throughout the country and some places in Wichita Falls maybe enforcing them soon. Over the past few weeks on American Liberty with Bill Lockwood he has had several interviews on vaccine mandates in Wichita Falls. You can always check out American Liberty Saturday mornings at 11 on NewsTalk 1290 and 96.3 FM here in Wichita Falls. I reached out to Bill and asked him about this week's show and what he discussed. You can give a full listen to the show below.

