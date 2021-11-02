CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch David Byrne perform from ‘American Utopia’ and show TV host Stephen Colbert some moves

By Charlotte Krol
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Byrne brought his American Utopia show to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week, performing Talking Heads song ‘I Zimbra’ and showing Colbert some moves. The musician, who in September resumed performances of his hit music-theatre spectacle, had his Broadway troupe in tow for a performance of the 1979...

IN THIS ARTICLE
