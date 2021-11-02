CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE BEACH Poster And Trailer. A24 Presents a Special Streaming Experience

By Editorials
ramascreen.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA feast for the senses. This Thanksgiving, spend a week at THE BEACH — a new, sensory experience from A24. Presented as a continuous week-long streaming event only in the A24 Screening Room....

www.ramascreen.com

Essence

Meet The Real-Life Figures Depicted In The Black Western 'The Harder They Fall'

While the story told in the Netflix film released today is entirely fictional, many of its characters were historical figures. Netflix’s highly anticipated The Harder They Fall puts a new twist on the old West. Written, directed, and scored by Jeymes Samuel, this movie highlights a moment in history and shows that cowboys came in different forms, contrary to popular belief.
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

“AGNES,” a different kind of possession movie, gets a trailer & poster

It’s the latest from the acclaimed creators of 2019’s CLIMATE OF THE HUNTER, and it takes a couple of very unexpected turns. Magnet Releasing has announced that it will bring AGNES to theaters and VOD December 10. Directed by Mickey Reece from a script he wrote with John Selvidge, it stars Molly Quinn, Jake Horowitz, Sean Gunn, Chris Browning, Ben Hall, Mary Buss and Chris Sullivan. The synopsis: “A nun’s disturbing behavior sparks rumors of demonic possession at a remote convent. When a priest-in-waiting and his disillusioned mentor are sent to investigate, their methods backfire, leaving a wake of terror and trauma.”
MOVIES
horrornews.net

Official Trailer / Poster for Night of the Devil starring Veronica Carlson and Lauren LaVera

Death is not the worst evil when it comes to Anthony Calvitti’s new Halloween short film, NIGHT OF THE DEVIL. Synopsis: The year is 1978 and it’s the night before Halloween, also known as Devil’s Night. Four teens: Chris, Vivian, Davis, and Laurel enter the woods for some mischief, but instead they come face to face with the Devil and a night of fun turns into a hellish experience.
MOVIES
rockcellarmagazine.com

Preview Brian Wilson ‘At My Piano’ LP with “Good Vibrations,” View Poster & Trailer for ‘Long Promised Road’ Doc

These are busy times for Beach Boys band leader Brian Wilson, who recently wrapped his Greatest Hits Live! tour with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin and is gearing up for the debut of two other new project: At My Piano, an instrumental album of classics from throughout his timeless career, and Long Promised Road, a new documentary film from director Brent Wilson (no relation) set to premiere next month.
MUSIC
themainstreetmouse.com

DISNEY AND PIXAR’S “LIGHTYEAR” TRAILER & POSTER NOW AVAILABLE

Chris Evans Lends His Voice to Buzz Lightyear in the Definitive Origin Story of the Hero Who Inspired the Toy. Check out a brand-new, action-packed trailer, poster and image for Disney and Pixar’s “Lightyear,” an original feature film releasing June 17, 2022. The sci-fi action-adventure presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy—introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Sweet Trailer and Poster For High School Dramedy BUTTER

A trailer and poster have been released for the high school dramedy Butter, about a sweet young man who is facing his daily torment at high school with a plan he hopes will gain him some relief while he goes after the girl of his dreams. The film stars Alex...
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Official Poster And Trailer For AGNES

Check out these official poster and trailer for AGNES. Magnet Releasing will release AGNES everywhere December 10th, 2021. Starring: Molly Quinn, Jake Horowitz, Sean Gunn, Chris Browning, Ben Hall, Mary Buss, Chris Sullivan. A nun’s disturbing behavior sparks rumors of demonic possession at a remote convent. When a priest in...
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

“UNWELCOME,” from “GRABBERS” director, gets a U.S. date, trailer & poster

From the filmmaker behind one of the 2010s’ best creature features comes another Irish horror tale. Well Go USA has announced its acquisition of North American rights to UNWELCOME, which will debut in U.S. theaters March 17 and then stream exclusively on Shudder later in 2022. Jon Wright directed from a script by Mark Stay, and the cast is headed by Hannah John-Kamen, Douglas Booth, Colm Meaney, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Chris Walley and Kristian Nairn. The film marks a reunion of the creature team from Wright’s sleeper GRABBERS, including prosthetic creator Shaune Harrison, monster designer Paul Catling and visual effects supervisor Paddy Eason. According to the official synopsis, John-Kamen and Booth play “a couple who escape their urban nightmare to the tranquility of rural Ireland only to hear stories of mysterious beings who live in the gnarled, ancient wood at the foot of their new garden. As warned by their new neighbors, in Irish mythology, the Redcaps will come when called to help souls in dire need of rescue, but it’s crucial to remember that there is always a dear price to pay for their aid.”
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Epic Full Trailer for the Fantasy Adventure Series THE WHEEL OF TIME Presented in a 360 Experience

Amazon Studios has released the full trailer for the upcoming epic fantasy series The Wheel of Time, and the trailer is presented in a 360 experience, which seems like a silly gimmick. I want to just watch the trailer, which is incredible! This is going to be an incredible series! As you’ll see, Amazon went all out to bring this story to life! Also, I just have to say that I love the creature designs!
TV SERIES
Vulture

The South Park: Post COVID Special Will Stream on Thanksgiving

For anyone looking to inject even discourse into their Thanksgiving family dinner, Paramount+ has announced that the first South Park Paramount+ movie will drop Thursday, November 25, a.k.a. Thanksgiving Day, a.k.a. Turkey Day, a.k.a. Debate Your Libertarian Uncle Day. Earlier this year, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone signed a $900 million deal with ViacomCBS. In exchange for making them billionaires (that’s Casa Bonita–buying money), Parker and Stone are making 14 original movies through 2027. That’s more guaranteed years of South Park than guaranteed livable years on our planet. South Park has done two previous COVID-centric specials, both on Comedy Central: The Pandemic Special was nominated for an Emmy, and (per Deadline) the South ParQ Vaccination Special brought in 3.5 million viewers.
TV & VIDEOS
showbizjunkies.com

‘Tiger King 2’ Trailer, Poster, and Documentary Series Details

The new trailer for Tiger King 2, the follow-up to Netflix’s incredibly popular documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, teases the deeper you dive into the story of Joe Exotic, the wilder and deadlier things become. The two and a half minute official trailer features clips of interviews with key individuals as well as more on the man at the heart of Tiger King who’s currently in prison for animal abuse and attempted murder for hire.
KING COUNTY, WA
411mania.com

Special Halloween Edition of Being the Elite Streams Tomorrow

The official Twitter page for the Young Bucks’ Youtube series Being the Elite announced a special Halloween episode for tomorrow. The episode, called ‘Elite Game’, debuts at 12 PM ET. It’s possible that this will be a take on the popular Netflix series Squid Game, as it was previously reported...
COMBAT SPORTS
ramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For CASTLE FALLS Starring Scott Adkins and Dolph Lundgren

Shout Studios! has released these official poster and trailer for CASTLE FALLS. Starring: Scott Adkins, Dolph Lundgren, Kevin Wayne, Jim E. Chandler, Luke Hawx, Scott Hunter and Kim DeLonghi. Directed by: Dolph Lundgren. Screenplay by: Andrew Knauer. After decades of neglect, Castle Heights Hospital, this symbol of the city’s segregated...
MOVIES
inparkmagazine.com

Cityneon presents TRANSFORMERS: THE EXPERIENCE to North America and China

Attendees of Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 were the first to hear the Cityneon and Victory Hill Exhibitions announcement of TRANSFORMERS: THE EXPERIENCE. This immersive exhibition is set to debut in North America in Summer 2022, followed by a tour throughout the region. A second unit will launch in China in Q4 2022. Launch cities will be announced in the future.
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Official Poster And Trailer For UNWELCOME Starring Hannah John-Kamen

Well Go USA entertainment has released this official trailer for Irish “creature feature” horror pic UNWELCOME—by Grabbers director Jon Wright—to hit U.S. theaters March 17 following U.K. release by Warner Bros. Starring: Hannah John-Kamen (Red Sonja, Black Mirror, Ready Player One), Douglas Booth (Loving Vincent, Jupiter Ascending, Pride and Prejudice...
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Netflix Debuts a Cowboy Bebop Trailer and a New Poster

Netflix Debuts a Cowboy Bebop Trailer and a New Poster. Over two decades ago, the Cowboy Bebop anime became a global phenomenon. Next month, Netflix will try to catch lightning in the bottle twice with a brand new live-action Cowboy Bebop adaption. John Cho headlines the series as Spike Spiegel, the captain of the starship Bebop. In the far future, bounty hunters are called “cowboys,” and Spike is one of the best. He also has two partners: Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda). However, the crew of the Bebop doesn’t always get along.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

gen:LOCK Season 2 Debuts First Trailer and Poster

Gen:LOCK has debuted the first trailer and key art for Season 2 of the series! After making its debut with Rooster Teeth back in 2019, it was confirmed later that year that a second season was now in the works for a release with HBO Max. Rooster Teeth and Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society Productions teamed up on the original season of the series that saw Jordan star alongside the likes of Dakota Fanning, Maisie Williams, David Tennant, and more, and they will all be returning for the new season of the series that takes the war in a new direction.
TV SERIES
iconvsicon.com

JEEPERS CREEPERS: REBORN — Spine-Tingling Teaser Trailer and Poster Art Unveiled!

In 2022, a legend will be rise again! Feast your eyes on the teaser trailer and poster for JEEPERS CREEPERS: REBORN!. Directed by Timo Vourensola from a script by Sean-Michael Argo and Jake Seal, the film stars Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
MOVIES

