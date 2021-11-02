CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO's 'Dear Rider' a portrait of LI snowboard pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com
Newsday
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf "Dear Rider," the HBO film about snowboarding pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter, had picked up his story post-childhood, one might assume he grew up in Vermont or Utah or some other rural, powdery outpost. Certainly not Cedarhurst. "I do think it’s unconventional," said Fernando Villena, who directed the documentary,...

DEAR RIDER, a feature documentary from Red Bull Media House and Emmy®-winning director Fernando Villena, is a celebration of the life and vision of Jake Burton Carpenter (1954-2019), the pioneer who propelled the sport of snowboarding into a global and cultural phenomenon. The film debuts TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 9 (9:00 - 10:30 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.
Jake Burton alive and bristling in ‘Dear Rider’ documentary

A new documentary on the late snowboarding pioneer Jake Burton is more than a glossy retrospective of his life. It’s a raw, unflinching examination of the trials and tribulations Burton went through over a four-decade career in which he shaped both the snowboard and the billion-dollar industry that forever changed life on the mountain. The movie “Dear Rider” premieres on HBO on Nov. 9. Before Burton died in 2019 after a relapse of cancer, he had been approached about a movie of his life story and had started planning to make it. His wife, Donna, let the project move forward after Burton’s death. One of her instructions to director Fernando Villena was that there was no subject that would be out of bounds.
New documentary focuses on the life of Jake Burton

