HBO's 'Dear Rider' a portrait of LI snowboard pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter

West Islip's Bella DeNapoli says her Knockout Round victory on "The Voice" last week, sending her into the live finals starting Monday, was bittersweet. "There was a roller coaster of emotions," the 22-year-old contestant tells Newsday by phone from Los Angeles, where the NBC signing competition is produced. "I actually became very, very good friends with Katherine [Ann Mohler]," whom DeNapoli defeated in the one-on-one round. "The whole time when we went through the process together, she was my go-to best friend. You know, we laughed and cried together. She felt like home. So when we got paired, we were so upset. But we also flipped our minds around and said, 'Let's look at this in a positive light. We get to share that stage.' So we went out on that stage, gave it our all and supported each other the entire way."
