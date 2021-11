652 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. It's not a surprise that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan handed out one of two game balls from his team's 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after he threw for 322 yards while running for two touchdowns one week after a rough performance in a 30-18 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. But no one outside of the 49ers locker room would have been able to guess that Shanahan's second choice for a game ball was the wife of punter Mitch Wishnowsky, who gave birth on Saturday night.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO