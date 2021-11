IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in Ionia County. Police say the incident happened around 7 p.m. on S State Road in Sebewa Township. A 49-year-old Lansing man was walking northbound in the middle of the road when a northbound Chevrolet SUV struck him, according to police. The man was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

IONIA COUNTY, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO