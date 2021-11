We all have them. Those go-to recipes, like casseroles, we can whip up in no time. They're great in a pinch, usually taste pretty good, and can feed a crowd. Some are even generations-old family recipes that can conjure up a hint of nostalgia. And many of them rely on creamed soup as a key ingredient. That's why, if you dig deep into the pantries in most American homes, you'll likely find a can or two of old-fashioned Campbell's Cream of Chicken Soup lurking behind the curated spices and fancy oils. Like an old friend, you know it will always be there, ready to help when you're in a pinch.

