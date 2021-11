SAN FRANCISCO — James Wiseman’s return is on the horizon, its shadow growing in size by the day now (already immense, with his 6-foot-11-and-a-half stature, as it is.) Wiseman, the No. 2 overall selection in the 2020 NBA draft, took an important step in his recovery from the torn meniscus in his right knee Monday when he rejoined full team activities at practice. The only activity he’s not cleared for is scrimmage, coach Steve Kerr said. Those eventual live reps can come in the practice gym or with the G League’s Santa Cruz Warriors, and it sounds like Wiseman may have a preference.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO