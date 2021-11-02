CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile’s Animal Rescue Foundation to close its shelter

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24q69B_0ckERste00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) announced on Nov. 2 that the organization will close their shelter in Mobile.

Water to be temporarily shut off to 40 homes Nov. 2

The closure is part of a new plan to switch from “brick-and-mortar shelters to community-based care,” according to a news release from the ARF.

Instead of holding animals at their shelter, the ARF will work with municipal shelters to provide foster homes for the city’s animals, according to the release.

As for the 90 animals at ARF, the organization will continue to care for them and keep the shelter open until all animals have been placed, according to the release.

ARF President and newly appointed Director of Animal Services for the City of Mobile Ali Rellinger, released a statement about the upcoming changes.

“ARF has long held a vision of partnering with the City Animal Shelter along with other animal welfare organizations to streamline resources in our area,” said Rellinger. “As I transition over to this new role, I’m happy to have the support of ARF and other partners so that we can help as many animals as possible.”

For more information, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

Mobile Fire-Rescue partners with Toys for Tots

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue is partnering with 3D Force Reconnaissance Company to bring the 2021 Toys for Tots Foundation Campaign to Mobile. The Marine Corps collects toys from the local community through both events and box donations to help the less fortunate children of Mobile County during the holiday season. All Mobile Fire-Rescue […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Metal Sheriff highlights pollinator garden outside MCSO HQ

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’ve recently had to renew your pistol permit or had other business at the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office you might have seen this. This is a sculpture of a gigantic sheriff made out of pipes. It’s a highlight of a new pollinator garden. It sits at the corner of the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Singing River Hospital looking for seasonal nurses

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Singing River Hospital is looking to fill seasonal positions starting Nov. 7 in Jackson County.  The hospital is looking for registered seasonal nurses to fill surgery, intensive care unit and emergency room positions during the holidays, according to a Facebook post from Singing River Hospital.    Nurses will be given a […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Mobile, AL
Pets & Animals
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
Mobile, AL
Lifestyle
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Veterans and First Responders celebration to be held in Lucedale

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The Veterans and First Responders Appreciation event will be held on Nov. 13 in Lucedale.  The event will begin with a fish fellowship, lunch, and family-friendly activities, according to a Facebook post from the City of Lucedale. Residents are urged to bring veterans, firemen, policemen, first responders and their families, […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WKRG News 5

Veterans Day Program to be held in Daphne

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Daphne will host a Veterans Day Program Nov. 10 in Baldwin County.  The program will honor those who served with guest speakers and music performances, according to a Facebook post from the City of Daphne. The program will start at 9:30 a.m. at Daphne Civic Center. The […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Tree lighting ceremony to be held in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile is holding a Lighting of the Tree Ceremony Nov. 19 for Mobile residents. The event will feature: A DJ and live music performances Holiday Vendors  Food Trucks Santa Claus will also be making a special appearance at the event, according to a Facebook post from the City […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Animal Shelter#Animal Welfare#Arf#Animal Services
WKRG News 5

Devastating fire leaves Saraland family homeless

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One Saraland family is trying to picking up the pieces after being displaced by a fire that destroyed their home Friday morning. Michael Rowell, the father of the displaced family, recalls being woken up by the sounds of the fire alarm. “I heard the smoke alarm going off so when […]
SARALAND, AL
WKRG News 5

Lucedale Library to host Recipe Swap and Social

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The Lucedale Library is hosting a Holiday Recipe Swap and Social Nov. 8 in George County.  Residents can bring their favorite homemade dishes and recipes to the social, according to a news release from the Lucedale-George County Public Library. Participants can taste any of the dishes featured in the event […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WKRG News 5

Public park opens in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Jim Allen School Public Park opened Nov. 5 in Escambia County.  The new park includes a walking track and front play area, according to a website post from Escambia County.  The park is open on weekends and holidays, but closes for after-school events, weekend programs and during school hours, […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Alabama mental health group seeks stories of people thriving

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) —  An Alabama-based nonprofit group is calling for people to talk about something people don’t like to talk about: mental health. The group “Wings Across Alabama” is asking for people to share their struggles and triumphs in mental health. Unlike a lot of people with similar stories, Wayne Walter is open when […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WKRG News 5

Gingham Tree Festival returns to Lucedale

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The 49th annual Gingham Tree Festival will be held Nov. 13 in Lucedale.  The festival will feature over 300 vendors and live music performances, according to a Facebook post from the City of Lucedale. Admission and parking is free. Free transportation will also be provided for those who need assistance […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WKRG News 5

Dune restoration project Saturday on Okaloosa Island

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — Three miles of sand dunes on Okaloosa Island will be remodeled over the weekend. Local organizations such as Trees on the Coast and Destin Fort Walton Beach are hosting the environmental workday. Volunteers will build and restore fencing around the island’s sand dunes. VOLUNTEER ROLES: Team Leaders Digging Crew Cutting […]
OKALOOSA ISLAND, FL
WKRG News 5

City of Pensacola to replace trees lost by Hurricane Sally

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola announced Nov. 5 that 300 trees will be planted throughout the city.  The trees are being planted as part of the city’s Tree Refurbishment Plan, according to a news release from the City of Pensacola.  Park canopies that were destroyed by Hurricane Sally will hopefully be […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy