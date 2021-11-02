CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Gruesome discovery:” Shreveport couple arrested after child, 3, found weighing just 11 pounds

By Carolyn Roy
 5 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport couple is behind bars, charged with child cruelty after police say they made a “gruesome discovery” in their west Shreveport home.

According to SPD, patrol officers were called to the home in the 3800 block of Larue Street on Monday after EMS crews responding to a medical emergency at the home found a severely malnourished three-year-old child. Police say the child was in poor health and weighed just eleven pounds.

Shreveport man arrested, accused of raping at least 6 children

A healthy three-year-old weighs anywhere from 26 to 38 pounds.

Police say the child’s parents, 30-year-old Ietadterneisha Marshall and 35-year-old Derrick George were taken to the Shreveport police complex for questioning. After interviews, they were both booked into the Shreveport City jail on one count each of second-degree cruelty to a Juvenile.

SPD says DCFS was contacted and the investigation is ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 87

Terrie Van Slyke
5d ago

plz u young ppl need to get a grip. if u can't take care of ur child give them to someone who can. these babies don't need ur abuse. jmo

Reply(1)
37
Marjorie Butler
4d ago

I trying to get a child so I can love on and be there for and people are just starving and killing these precious children. SMH please just give them away no questions ask!! For any mom reading this send me a message and I will be glad to get your child to show so much love too.....

Reply
15
Groovy Grandma
4d ago

Where were the grandparents, aunt's and uncles,cousins anyone? We all need help some times. Some one should have intervened.

Reply(2)
22
 

