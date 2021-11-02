CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New ‘delta plus’ variant found in NC, 7 other states; could spread faster than original delta variant

By FOX8 Digital Desk
 5 days ago

(WGHP) — A new form of the COVID delta variant that could possibly spread faster has been found in North Carolina, according to CBS News .

NEXT → Where is COVID-19 spreading the fastest? See the North Carolina county spread map

It has been named AY.4.2 but also referred to as “delta plus” and has been found in labs in the following states:

  • California
  • Florida
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Nevada
  • North Carolina
  • Rhode Island
  • Washington

Health officials in the District of Columbia have also reported at least one case of AY.4.2.

The new strain is being investigated by health officials in the United Kingdom who say they have seen a growing amount of cases.

Delta plus does not cause more severe illness, and current vaccines are effective against it.

A small fraction of COVID cases in the United States over the last several weeks have been linked to delta plus, and American health officials are working to study it.

“We have teams that are constantly reviewing the genetic sequence data and looking for blips, an increase in a certain proportion or just something that’s completely new,” said Dr. Summer Galloway, executive secretary of the U.S. government’s SARS-CoV-2 Interagency Group.

Galloway says that delta plus poses a very low risk to public health in the US and shouldn’t have a significant impact on the effectiveness of vaccines.

Comments / 121

Red Poole
5d ago

here we go with the Scare tactics. Wake up people there is no Delta Variant. There is no test for it and its all scare tactics starting all over again.

Reply(11)
33
Citizen AZ
5d ago

But the vaccines will protect us right? And those that are unvaccinated will be the cause of the spread right? Not Wuhan, fauci , NIH, WHO, ect right?

Reply(1)
32
Jackie Miller
4d ago

yeah okay im tired of hearing this s**t every month there is a new variant that is more infectious and they want kids to wear masks on school but football stadiums are full of unmasked people and not a word being said about it by nobody

Reply(2)
12
