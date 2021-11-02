CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Dustin Diamond will be remembered in 2nd season of ‘Saved by the Bell’ reboot

By Nexstar Media Wire, Darcie Loreno
 5 days ago

( WJW ) – Late actor Dustin Diamond will be honored during the second season of Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell,” Variety reports. Diamond passed away in February after battling stage 4 small cell carcinoma.

‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44

Diamond played Samuel “Screech” Powers on “Saved by the Bell,” which aired from 1989 to 1993, and its spinoffs, “Saved by the Bell: The College Years,” “Good Morning, Miss Bliss” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class.”

The sequel was launched last fall featuring many from the original cast, including Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, but Diamond was not included.

The sequel’s executive producer Franco Bario tells Variety after speaking with cast members and other show officials, it was decided there would be a scene where five original cast members, Berkley, Lopez, Gosselaar, Thiessen and Lark Voorhies, will reunite at The Max to remember him.

The Max was the Bayside High hangout.

There will also be clips shown of Diamond from the original “Saved by the Bell” to “show how important he was to the show, but also to the other characters in the show,” Bario told Variety.

