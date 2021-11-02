CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Ice hockey-No plans to remove China team from Winter Games - IIHF

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLmJN_0ckERjCL00

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Chinese men's ice hockey team will not be removed from the tournament at next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said on Tuesday.

China is guaranteed a spot in the ice hockey tournament due to its status as host nation, but IIHF president Luc Tardif said in September that the men's team could be prevented from playing due to its "insufficient sporting standard".

Tardif, who had also raised concerns that the possibility of China being comfortably beaten in all their matches in Beijing would adversely affect the tournament and the sport of ice hockey in general, has now rowed back on his earlier comments.

"To be clear, the IIHF is not going to remove the Chinese team from the Olympic Games, the status of the men's national team as a host nation participant in the Olympic ice hockey tournament was confirmed by Congress and remains unchanged," he told the IIHF Council at a meeting in Zurich.

"We are working with the CIHA (Chinese Ice Hockey Association) to confirm their player eligibility according to IIHF rules, and we will continue to assist them as they work towards preparing their team for the Olympic Games."

The IIHF added in a statement that it was working with the CIHA to schedule two games with the Chinese men's team as part of efforts to evaluate their preparations for the Games.

Eligible national Chinese team players will compete as part of the Kunlun Red Star team in Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) games on Nov. 15 and 17, after which the IIHF Council will reconvene to discuss the next steps forward for the team.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaican Ice Hockey Team Dominate LATAM in Florida

Jamaica’s Minister of Sport, Olivia Grange, has congratulated Jamaica’s Senior men’s Ice Hockey team for winning all matches played as an Exhibition team in the LATAM Cup at the Panthers Ice Hockey Den in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, two weekends ago. The team won all matches played against Colombia, Mexico, Puerto...
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: From summer to winter Games hosts

What has swimming great Michael Phelps got to do with curling?. On the surface not much, but turn water into ice at an iconic Olympic venue, and it is a different story. The 10-lane pool where the American won eight gold medals in 2008 has been transformed into a four-track curling rink for the 2022 Games as Beijing prepares to become the first city to host both summer and winter Olympics.
SPORTS
USA Hockey

Steve Cash Retires From U.S. National Sled Hockey Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – After 16 seasons backstopping the U.S. National Sled Hockey Team to immense international success, Steve Cash (Overland, Mo.) announced his retirement today. The Team USA goaltender has represented the U.S. in four Paralympic Winter Games (gold - 2010, 2014, 2018; bronze - 2006) and eight world...
NHL
Deadline

Celtics Star Doubles Down On China Criticism, Calls Out Nike After Team’s Games Yanked From Tencent Streaming Service – Update

UPDATED: Less than a week after his team’s games were pulled from Tencent-run streaming platforms in China over his criticism of the country’s treatment of Tibetans, Boston Celtics Center Enes Kanter upped the ante, calling out the country and Nike over treatment of ethnic minority Uigher workers in factories there. “Dear @Nike,” tweeted Kanter today, “Stop the modern day SLAVERY, now!!!” The Washington Post published an exposé last year documenting what appeared to be forced labor conditions among Uigher workers at one Chinese factory that supplies the sneaker giant. Nike shoes are, of course, worn by most NBA players in every...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luc Tardif
NBC Miami

Stan Bowman Steps Down as GM of 2022 U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team

Stan Bowman is stepping down as general manager of the 2022 U.S. Olympic men's ice hockey team, USA Hockey announced on Tuesday. The decision comes hours after Bowman resigned as general manager of the Chicago Blackhawks. Bowman and other members of the Blackhawks staff were subjects of NHL investigation into...
NHL
Times Union

Rivalry games on tap for Union, RPI hockey teams

TROY — It’s a busy week around Houston Field House for the RPI hockey squad, from team photo day Wednesday to preparing for the opening of ECAC Hockey play with two points at stake each night in the league standings. Oh, and the fact that archrival Union College is the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Winter Games#Hockey Team#Iihf#The Iihf Council#The Kunlun Red Star#Kontinental Hockey League#Khl
kingstonthisweek.com

Elite hockey teams from across Ontario to compete in tournament

Some of the best 15-to-18-year-old hockey players from across Ontario will be in Kingston this weekend to compete in the Clash in YGK Tournament. A number of under-16 AAA players from 10 teams, including the Greater Kingston Jr. Gaels, who are eligible to be drafted in the 2022 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection will be taking part in the tournament. Another 10 teams, including the U18 Jr. Gaels, will be playing in the U18 division.
HOCKEY
Daily Herald

Vernon Hills ice arean receives hockey donation

The Glacier Ice Arena recently announced a donation of 10 new sets of hockey equipment, courtesy of the NHLPA's Goals & Dreams Fund. This donation will help grow the game in the Northwest suburbs. "I feel very fortunate to work with all new hockey players at the Glacier, and I...
VERNON HILLS, IL
NBC Sports

China’s men’s hockey team will remain in 2022 Olympic tournament

China’s men’s hockey team will keep its place in the 2022 Winter Olympic tournament despite concerns about its ability to compete against other nations. During the International Ice Hockey Federation’s Council meeting last week, president Luc Tardif said evaluations are ongoing and that two games will be scheduled ahead of the Beijing Games to continue preparing the team.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

IIHF, HOCKEY CANADA RELEASE 2022 WORLD JUNIORS SCHEDULE

On Thursday, the International Ice Hockey Federation and Hockey Canada released the schedule for the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championships, which are set to be held in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta. The thirty-one game tournament will return to it's usual Boxing Day start date after the 2021 World Juniors...
HOCKEY
The Independent

Emma Raducanu arrives in Linz for final tournament of breakthrough season

Emma Raducanu arrived in Austria on Saturday for her final tournament of the season.The US Open champion is the top seed and star attraction at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz and she flew into the city with her mother Renee and agent Chris Helliar.Raducanu is expected to play her first match on Monday, having received a bye in the first round, and she will face the winner of a clash between two qualifiers.The 18-year-old claimed her first WTA Tour wins at the Transylvania Open last week and will hope to finish a remarkable year on a high, with the...
TENNIS
Reuters

Reuters

219K+
Followers
235K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy