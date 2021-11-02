CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elberta, AL

Elberta Elementary’s Mr. D is a Golden Apple winner

By Bill Riales
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NUB8N_0ckERffR00

Elberta, Ala. (WKRG) — His second graders let out a cheer as we presented Nick Dagostino with a Golden Apple Award.

He received several nominations from grateful parents who based their opinions on his first year at Elberta Elementary, last year, which may have been one of the most challenging years ever for any teacher.

Mr. D, as he’s called by students, fellow teachers and parents, is only in his fourth year as an elementary teacher, and only his second at Elberta Elementary.

“Even though we couldn’t come into the school last year, we never met him face to face for anything, he made you feel a part of the classroom. He went out of his way to email, to text, to Facetime, zoom calls, whatever it was,” said parent and nominator Michael Byrd.

Even the teacher himself knew there would be challenges to overcome because of the students being away, especially the real problem of some kids falling behind. But he says things are looking up.

“We thought they knew it, we expect them to know it–and it’s nothing they did wrong… they missed a really important time in school so we’re going back and taking care of that,” said Dagostino.

And he says he’s seeing progress. In fact, that’s exactly why he likes teaching second-grade students.

“You know teaching second grade is a really cool grade to teach because you get to see a lot of progress,” said Dagostino. “You get to see a lot of progress in reading, a lot of progress in math. We do a lot of really difficult math and seeing every day more and more of them learn and students that are just getting it, that’s coming very natural and comfortable to them. That’s a really cool feeling.”

Our congratulations to Mr. D — Nick Dagastino — and Elbert Elementary for a job well done.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Veterans Day Program to be held in Daphne

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Daphne will host a Veterans Day Program Nov. 10 in Baldwin County.  The program will honor those who served with guest speakers and music performances, according to a Facebook post from the City of Daphne. The program will start at 9:30 a.m. at Daphne Civic Center. The […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Faith Time: Family and “the Home Team”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The home is where the heart is but if the roles of the family are out of balance that can create problems. We’re talking with Dr. Clint Archer, the senior pastor at Christ Fellowship Church in Mobile about his book The Home Team—what’s it about? Guest: The Bible says to leave […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Metal Sheriff highlights pollinator garden outside MCSO HQ

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’ve recently had to renew your pistol permit or had other business at the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office you might have seen this. This is a sculpture of a gigantic sheriff made out of pipes. It’s a highlight of a new pollinator garden. It sits at the corner of the […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elberta, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Education
WKRG News 5

Veterans and First Responders celebration to be held in Lucedale

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The Veterans and First Responders Appreciation event will be held on Nov. 13 in Lucedale.  The event will begin with a fish fellowship, lunch, and family-friendly activities, according to a Facebook post from the City of Lucedale. Residents are urged to bring veterans, firemen, policemen, first responders and their families, […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WKRG News 5

Lucedale Library to host Recipe Swap and Social

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The Lucedale Library is hosting a Holiday Recipe Swap and Social Nov. 8 in George County.  Residents can bring their favorite homemade dishes and recipes to the social, according to a news release from the Lucedale-George County Public Library. Participants can taste any of the dishes featured in the event […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WKRG News 5

Navarre Library closed for renovations starting Nov 15

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Navarre Library will be closed from Nov. 15 to Nov. 27 for renovations. The closure will include the library’s after-hours book drop. Navarre Library says to those who have material checked out during the time of the closing to return them when the library reopens. You may also check out […]
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park to host Veterans Day Concert

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park is hosting a Veterans Day Concert Nov. 11 in Mobile. The concert will be presented by the Symphonic Pops Orchestra and will feature patriotic music from American composers, according to a Facebook post from the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park.  The concert will be held […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy