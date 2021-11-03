Election Day 2021: Jack Ciattarelli hopes to unseat Gov. Phil Murphy in gubernatorial bid

Republican New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli will gather with supporters in Bridgewater to watch election results come in.

Despite being labeled as the underdog, there is an air of optimism within the campaign. Ciattarelli has been pushing to unseat Gov. Phil Murphy for the last 22 months.

The former state assemblyman has been explaining to New Jersey voters that he is different than Murphy and has mainly focused on New Jersey’s high property taxes.

In a recent debate, Ciattarelli said that he would lower property taxes with a new school funding formula. He also promised to downsize and modernize state government.

He has pushed his differences when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic response, saying that he does not support COVID-19 vaccine or mask mandates

The campaign says that Ciattarelli has a good chance to win.

"Look when you get on the ground and talking to real New Jerseyans, you hear their issues. You hear their stories. And Jack is the person doing the listening instead of having a governor that ignores everybody and doesn't take anyone's thoughts into account. You’re going to have Jack Ciattarelli,” says Ciattarelli communications director Stami Williams.

Ciattarelli lives in Hillsborough with his family and stayed close to home on the final day of the campaign. He made only three campaign stops at some local businesses in Somerset County.