CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, NJ

Election Day 2021: Jack Ciattarelli hopes to unseat Gov. Phil Murphy in gubernatorial bid

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IerL1_0ckEQz6w00

Republican New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli will gather with supporters in Bridgewater to watch election results come in.

Despite being labeled as the underdog, there is an air of optimism within the campaign. Ciattarelli has been pushing to unseat Gov. Phil Murphy for the last 22 months.

The former state assemblyman has been explaining to New Jersey voters that he is different than Murphy and has mainly focused on New Jersey’s high property taxes.

RESULTS: News 12 New Jersey Election Day results

In a recent debate, Ciattarelli said that he would lower property taxes with a new school funding formula. He also promised to downsize and modernize state government.

He has pushed his differences when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic response, saying that he does not support COVID-19 vaccine or mask mandates

The campaign says that Ciattarelli has a good chance to win.

"Look when you get on the ground and talking to real New Jerseyans, you hear their issues. You hear their stories. And Jack is the person doing the listening instead of having a governor that ignores everybody and doesn't take anyone's thoughts into account. You’re going to have Jack Ciattarelli,” says Ciattarelli communications director Stami Williams.

Ciattarelli lives in Hillsborough with his family and stayed close to home on the final day of the campaign. He made only three campaign stops at some local businesses in Somerset County.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Bridgewater, NJ
Government
City
Bridgewater, NJ
City
Hillsborough Township, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Jack Ciattarelli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Republican#New Jerseyans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
News 12

News 12

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy