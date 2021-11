If you're someone that leaves your dog chained up all day, you have a few months to come up with a new plan. This has been something in the works in Texas for a few years now and was recently vetoed by Abbott in the summer. This morning he officially signed the bill into law and will go into effect January 18, 2022. So what do you have to do to ensure you're not breaking the law?

