World Series Game 6: Braves lead over Houston late in game

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GDWfS_0ckEPjGl00 Atlanta bats were on fire Tuesday night and their man on the mound retired batter after batter to send the Braves well ahead of the Astros in Game 6 of the World Series.

Max Fried is the first starter to get an out in the sixth inning of this World Series, and the Braves lead Houston 7-0 .

Fried retired 17 straight batters before Michael Brantley reached on an infield single with two outs in the sixth -- Brantley had been the last batter to reach, too, when he stepped on Fried's ankle on a close play at first in the first inning.

Fried opened the inning by striking out Martín Maldonado and getting a popup from Jose Altuve. After Brantley reached, he struck out Carlos Correa on a fastball that sailed to the backstop, requiring a slick play by catcher Travis d'Arnaud to retrieve it and relay to first for the out.

The Braves left-hander has thrown 74 pitches, setting him up to pitch deep into Atlanta's potential clinch. There hasn't been a complete game in the postseason since Justin Verlander did it for Houston in Game 2 of the 2017 AL Championship Series. It hasn't been done in the World Series since Kansas City's Johnny Cueto in Game 2 in 2015.

The Braves threatened in the top of the inning with singles by Adam Duvall and Ozzie Albies. Phil Maton struck out d'Arnaud, and Dansby Swanson grounded out to end the inning.

SEE ALSO: Still Clutch City: Astros may need to tap into their inner 1994 Rockets for comeback

ABC13 coverage of the Rockets championship in 1994.

The Astros' two wins in the World Series came when the team had at least nine hits on the night. The Game 5 victory , which was needed to force the series to return to Minute Maid Park, was greatly needed after dormant bats woke up, especially in the wake of Framber Valdez allowing a grand slam in the first inning.

SEE MORE ASTROS WORLD SERIES COVERAGE:

Houston Astros World Series tickets soar to $50,000 ahead of Game 1

Are you looking to get your hands on some World Series tickets? We have all the information you need regarding tickets for the big series.

Parents of Texas A&M's A.J. Minter get a 'feel' of World Series experience

While their son lives out a dream on baseball's biggest stage, Brenda and Danny Minter's friends are in a nightmare scenario - stuck between rooting for their favorite team or for their son's team.

Selena, rainbow jerseys and trash cans: These Astros shirts are ready for gameday

You know they hate us because they ain't us! Here are T-shirts to show your Astros pride for the World Series and beyond.

Despite supply chain challenges, Astros fans set new sales mark for World Series merchandise

The appearance of this year's fall classic, at least the look of the team's hats, is unlike 2017 and 2019 when the Astros played in the World Series.

Houston Astros baseball cards could mean big money after World Series

Joe Davis, president of gotbaseballcards.com, knows a thing or two about collecting, selling and profits when it comes to baseball cards. Here's his insight into what Astros cards

