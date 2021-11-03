World Series Game 6: Braves lead over Houston late in game

Atlanta bats were on fire Tuesday night and their man on the mound retired batter after batter to send the Braves well ahead of the Astros in Game 6 of the World Series.

Max Fried is the first starter to get an out in the sixth inning of this World Series, and the Braves lead Houston 7-0 .

Fried retired 17 straight batters before Michael Brantley reached on an infield single with two outs in the sixth -- Brantley had been the last batter to reach, too, when he stepped on Fried's ankle on a close play at first in the first inning.

Fried opened the inning by striking out Martín Maldonado and getting a popup from Jose Altuve. After Brantley reached, he struck out Carlos Correa on a fastball that sailed to the backstop, requiring a slick play by catcher Travis d'Arnaud to retrieve it and relay to first for the out.

The Braves left-hander has thrown 74 pitches, setting him up to pitch deep into Atlanta's potential clinch. There hasn't been a complete game in the postseason since Justin Verlander did it for Houston in Game 2 of the 2017 AL Championship Series. It hasn't been done in the World Series since Kansas City's Johnny Cueto in Game 2 in 2015.

The Braves threatened in the top of the inning with singles by Adam Duvall and Ozzie Albies. Phil Maton struck out d'Arnaud, and Dansby Swanson grounded out to end the inning.

