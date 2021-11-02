CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COP26: Leaders agree global plan to boost green technology

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 40 world leaders say they will work together to turbo-charge the uptake of clean technologies by imposing worldwide standards and policies. The announcement will be made at the climate summit COP26 in Glasgow on Tuesday. Five high-carbon sectors will be targeted at first, including agriculture and electricity....

New York Post

Why destroy our economy to cut emissions — when China and India are spewing away?

President Joe Biden and “special climate envoy” John Kerry’s upcoming trip to the UN Climate Change Conference in Scotland will test what this administration cares about more: lecturing American suburbanites in front of world leaders — or actually confronting the globe’s most serious environmental problems. Because if it’s the latter,...
Mic

The U.S. is getting out of the oil business overseas

The United States is abandoning new fossil fuel projects — at least overseas. On Thursday, 20 nations including the U.S., United Kingdom, and Canada announced a commitment to end all public financing for fossil fuel projects abroad by the end of 2022. That pledge calls for the money that would have gone to extracting oil and other fossil fuels to instead be spent on clean energy expansion.
Boris Johnson
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
The Independent

‘We can’t drink oil’: Leaders must commit to ending new fossil fuel projects at Cop26, says Vanessa Nakate

World leaders must commit to ending all new fossil fuel projects at the Cop26 climate summit, young climate activist Vanessa Nakate has said.On the eve of the UN summit, the Ugandan environmentalist told The Independent that plans to tackle the climate crisis must not leave room for more oil and gas development.It comes after The Independent reported that 70 of the world’s leading climate scientists have called for Boris Johnson to stop all new investment in fossil fuels ahead of the summit.An influential report from the world’s energy watchdog released in May said there can be no further fossil...
The Independent

Cop26 will be the whitest and most privileged ever – it should be a source of great shame to everyone

It is a source of great shame that Cop26 will be the whitest and most privileged ever, with thousands who intended to travel from poorer countries excluded. A hostile environment from the Home Office to those travelling from countries in the global south (especially those from Africa), high costs of accommodation and a failure to deliver on a pledge to offer Covid vaccines to all delegates has excluded many of those who face the worst of the climate crisis every day.Having broken the promise of offering Covid vaccines to all delegates, it is unsurprising to then see that rich...
Shropshire Star

Ironbridge climate activists plan mass ‘alarm call’ to world leaders at COP26

Climate campaigners in Shropshire are planning on sending a loud message to world leaders at the Cop26 conference in Glasgow at the end of the month. A new campaign called ‘Deep Water Rising’ is demanding urgent action to protect human communities and the natural world from climate change, with a special focus on the devastating impacts of flooding arising from extreme rainfall and rising sea levels.
The Weather Channel

COP26 Must Deliver Concrete Action Plans on Climate Finance and Technology Transfer, Says Environment Minister

Days ahead of the COP26, India has yet again reiterated that efforts to avoid emissions during the development process are tied to the availability and level of international financing and technology transfer since most of the developing countries still face complex developmental challenges. "Even India's climate actions have so far...
India
China
Birmingham Star

G20 Leaders' Summit to focus on climate, health, global economy

ROME, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Luigi Mattiolo, a senior diplomatic advisor to Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, said on Tuesday that the upcoming Group of 20 (G20) Leaders' Summit will broadly focus on three main areas: climate change, health and the global economic recovery. Speaking to reporters via video conference,...
IBTimes

Failed Energy Policy: The Driving Force Behind Europe’s Energy Crunch

Temperatures in Europe plummet, demand for natural gas increases. Wind production falls by as much as 15%, requiring more natural gas. With limited supplies, Europe sees benchmark prices for natural gas rise 500%. Enter Russian President Vladimir Putin, offering to rescue Europe from the brink of energy disaster. The bargain? Approval of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a project that will render Europe even more beholden to Russia for future energy.
Telegraph

Can a global carbon market be agreed at Cop26?

Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and even the Queen: the list of likely Cop26 no-shows is growing by the day - and the chances of success at the crunch summit seem to be fast shrinking. “Touch and go” was Boris Johnson’s gloomy prognosis last week ahead of the Glasgow climate conference,...
BBC

COP26: How a firm's green plans got greener

It's a familiar story: Midlands firm decides to build new headquarters, and architects and heating engineers promise it will be state-of-the-art and extremely green. But when ZF Group (or as it used to be called, Lucas) started designing its new HQ in Solihull, the many engineers it employed took a very active interest in the plans for the new building.
Reuters

Britain launches plan to boost green investments in emerging markets

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - British leader Boris Johnson on Monday launched an initiative to boost green infrastructure and technology investments in emerging markets, including a doubling of UK aid to more than 3 billion pounds ($4 billion) over five years. Announcing the plan at the start of global climate...
mining.com

COP26: What G-20 leaders agreed on coal, methane, net-zero

In the broadest sense, they got what they needed — any consensus was better than acrimonious breakdown. Politicians promised to stop financing overseas coal plants, tackle methane leaks and take greater action this decade to limit global warming. But they failed to agree on a precise date for phasing out the dirtiest fossil fuel and reaching net-zero emissions.
