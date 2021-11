Rylee Dunkin has a chance to accomplish a rare feat next fall for Twin Cedars. Dunkin competed in her third straight class 1A State Cross Country Meet and earned her third consecutive All-State designation with a 12th place finish on Saturday. She can qualify for the State Meet and get All-State four straight years next season. While Dunkin stays in shape all year around with her other sports she plays, running is not a huge emphasis for her but she tells KNIA/KRLS Sports she will need to put in a few extra offseason miles for next fall.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO