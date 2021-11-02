CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia residents cast their ballots in tight race between McAuliffe, Youngkin

By Christy Matino
 5 days ago

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Virginia residents are lining up at the polls on Tuesday to determine who will be Virginia’s next governor.

The race is neck-and-neck between former Governor Terry McAuliffe (D) and his opponent, political newcomer Glenn Youngkin (R).

Live Results: 2021 Virginia state elections

Virginians will also be voting for lieutenant governor, between Winsome Sears (R) and Hala Ayala (D).

Current Attorney General Mark Herring (D) will be running against Jason Miyares (R), who is aiming to unseat Herring for the title.

The race between McAuliffe and Youngkin is closer than ever, with recent polls showing McAuliffe and Youngkin both have about 48% of voter support.

More information about the candidates’ campaigns can be found at their websites:

McAuliffe will be spending election night at an event in McLean, and Youngkin will be located in Chantilly.

Joe Walsh on Virginia's Governor Race: "McAuliffe was a lousy candidate"

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Joe Walsh, former Republican presidential candidate, former congressman, and host of the podcast "White Flag with Joe Walsh", analyzes why political newcomer and Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin won the governor's race in Virginia over former Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe. "We're coming out of a pandemic that really, […]
Governor Hogan receives legislative and congressional maps from Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission presented the final legislative and congressional maps to Governor Hogan to submit to the Maryland General Assembly. The new maps were presented by the commission's three co-chairs, Judge Alexander Williams, Jr., Dr. Kathleen Hetherington, and Walter Olson. Governor Hogan created the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission with […]
Court freezes Biden's COVID-19 mandate

The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has granted an Emergency Stay on the enforcement of President Biden's federal vaccine mandate, after Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry on Friday filed a lawsuit to stop the mandate.
FCPS offers no-cost meals to in-person students

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools is now offering no-cost meals to all students who are attending school in person this year. Due to an increase in meal program participation and local and nationwide supply issues, average daily participation has increased by 36%, from nearly 110,000 pre-COVID participants to roughly 150,000, according […]
West Virginia AG Morrisey urging court to reject "unlawful" vaccine madate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey along with six other attorney generals filed a petition challenging the Biden's Administration vaccine mandate for employees of private sectors in front of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. "OSHA's vaccination mandate represents a real threat to individual liberty," Attorney General Morrisey said, "As we have seen […]
Giffords Law Center takes on the NRA

WASHINGTON (WDVM) –On Capitol Review, Chief Counsel and Policy Director of the Giffords Law Center Adam Skaggs tells Tasmin Mahfuz about the Supreme Court taking up arguments in its biggest gun case in more than a decade about a dispute over whether New York's law violates the Second Amendment right to "keep and bear arms". […]
D.C. Mayor Bowser announces campaign for third term

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia's Mayor Muriel Bowser is officially running for a third term as Mayor. The incumbent took to Twitter in the morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 4, to announce her decision. In a series of tweets, the mayor mentioned the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the response to racial […]
