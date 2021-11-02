Virginia residents cast their ballots in tight race between McAuliffe, Youngkin

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Virginia residents are lining up at the polls on Tuesday to determine who will be Virginia’s next governor.

The race is neck-and-neck between former Governor Terry McAuliffe (D) and his opponent, political newcomer Glenn Youngkin (R).

Virginians will also be voting for lieutenant governor, between Winsome Sears (R) and Hala Ayala (D).

Current Attorney General Mark Herring (D) will be running against Jason Miyares (R), who is aiming to unseat Herring for the title.

The race between McAuliffe and Youngkin is closer than ever, with recent polls showing McAuliffe and Youngkin both have about 48% of voter support.

More information about the candidates’ campaigns can be found at their websites:

McAuliffe will be spending election night at an event in McLean, and Youngkin will be located in Chantilly.

