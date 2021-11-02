CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Schwank, Adams Announce Pardon Project of Berks County

 5 days ago
— State Senator Judy Schwank (D-11th district) and Berks County District Attorney John Adams this week announced the beginning of the Pardon Project of Berks County. Pardon Projects pair individuals seeking a pardon for a past crime with a pardon coach. Pardon coaches help applicants tell their stories and walk them...

