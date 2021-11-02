Schwank, Adams Announce Pardon Project of Berks County

LANCASTER, PA — A man in Lancaster County has been charged with shooting and injuring a male victim this past Thursday. Authorities state that on November 4, 2021, at 8:41 am an on-duty officer from the East Hempfield Township Police Department was traveling through the 100 block of Hershey Ave in Lancaster City, while on routine business. As the officer passed through the area of Hershey Ave and High Street, he heard gunshots and then observed an adult male standing along the roadway holding gun. The officer requested assistance from additional officers. When back-up officers arrived, they helped detain the suspect and located a male victim, who was found to have multiple gunshot wounds. The injured person was conscious and stable at the scene and was conveyed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victim has been identified as a 32-year-old Lancaster City resident. Officers and Detectives from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to the call and took over the scene. The shooter was conveyed to the Lancaster City Police station and an investigation was initiated.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO