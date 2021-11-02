CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ellie Goulding hits out at sexist response to new mum's going back to work

By Celebretainment
atchisonglobenow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEllie Goulding has blasted the sexist response to mothers returning to work after giving birth. The 34-year-old singer - who welcomed son Artur into the world in April this year - has opened up about the way people spoke to her when she returned to work three weeks later, compared with...

www.atchisonglobenow.com

Comments / 0

Related
illinoisnewsnow.com

Ellie Goulding calls out the sexist comments she received since coming back from maternity leave

Ellie Goulding has opened up about the sexism she says she’s faced since returning to work after giving birth to son Arthur in May. “There’s one thing that I’ve definitely noticed and observed, which is that I get asked a lot like, ‘Oooh, you’re already working? Wow. Wowzer!,"” the 34-year-old shared on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast on Tuesday, pointing out that husband Caspar Jopling has yet to receive a similar comment.
CELEBRITIES
sunnysidesun.com

Ellie Goulding turned to alcohol to cope with touring

Ellie Goulding turned to alcohol to help find a "constant high" to match life on tour. The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker has revealed how she used booze to help her "feel alive" after the thrill of performing live. She said: “It's no coincidence that most artists have had...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ellie Goulding shares rare selfie with son Arthur as she attends Cop26

Ellie Goulding has shared a rare photograph of her six-month-old son Arthur as she makes her way to Cop26.On Thursday 5 November, Goulding shared a photograph on Instagram of herself holding baby Arthur. View this post on Instagram A post shared by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding)Dressed in a blue winter hat and a red coat, printed with swans, his face is turned away from the camera.“Heading up to Cop26 today. Our future generations shouldn’t have to inherit a broken planet because we didn’t...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Smith
Person
Caspar Jopling
Person
Ellie Goulding
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Blake Shelton reveals why he married Gwen Stefani – and fans are in tears

Blake Shelton has revealed the heart-melting reason why he married his wife Gwen Stefani after releasing a special song he wrote for his bride. The Voice star dropped his new single, We Can Reach The Stars, on Friday and revealed it is very close to the couple's hearts as he sang it to Gwen at their July wedding as part of his vows. The song details the love between the couple and includes the lyrics: "And I know we can reach the stars, that's how far my love will go for you".
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherhood
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Tom Hanks in tears during emotional tribute following heartbreaking loss

Tom Hanks teared up as he delivered an emotional tribute to his late friend, Peter Scolari, who passed away last month following a two-year battle with cancer. The Forrest Gump star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday to remember his late Bosom Buddies co-star and had to fight back tears as a clip from a 1981 episode played. "Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy, absolutely great kids and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies. So thanks for letting us show that," he tearily said.
CELEBRITIES
People

Will Smith Says He and Jada Pinkett Smith Agreed 'It Was a Fantasy Illusion That We Could Make Each Other Happy'

Will Smith isn't shying away from addressing his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith. In a new interview with Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation, the 53-year-old actor spoke about his marriage after the host touched on the couple's revelation that they had spent a period of time separated. In a 2020 episode of Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith revealed she'd had a relationship with singer August Alsina while still married to Smith.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Allstate's 'Mayhem' actor opens up about his multiple amputations, more news ICYMI

Dean Winters — the man who many know as "Mayhem" from the Allstate Insurance commercials or Liz Lemon's terrible on-off boyfriend Dennis from "30 Rock" — has lived in pain every single day for a dozen years following three amputations. Back in the summer of 2009, the "Oz" alum, 57, went to the doctor with a bad fever. While in the doctor's office, he collapsed and was rushed via ambulance to a local hospital. While en route, Dean technically died, as his heart stopped beating for over two minutes. After medics revived him, Dean spent three weeks in the ICU. Then, while recovering at home, the "Rescue Me" star contracted a bacterial infection and suffered through multiple operations and gangrene, which resulted in the amputation of two toes and half of one of his thumbs. "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain," he told Page Six. "I've got neuropathy on, you know, on a whole different level where I can't feel my hands and my feet. But if I stepped on a pebble, it's like I go through the roof." Further discussing the pain, he said, "It's a very weird dichotomy. It's like, it's very hard to figure out. Nothing you can do about it. I've been sucking it up because, you know, the alternative is not a place where I want to be."
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Anna Faris trends on Twitter as fans show support for her after Chris Pratt says Katherine Schwarzenegger gave him a 'healthy daughter'

Chris Pratt praised Katherine Schwarzenegger for giving him a "healthy daughter" on Instagram. In response, his ex-wife Anna Faris' name trended on Twitter. Because the former couple's son has had health challenges, many considered Pratt's post insensitive. Anna Faris' name trended online Thursday evening in response to her ex-husband Chris...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna Speaks out After Daughter Delilah's Shocking Overdose

Lisa Rinna has spoken out following her daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin's recent hospitalization following an accidental overdose. The RHOBH star thanked her followers for reaching out and sending prayers for her and her family during their difficult time. "Thank you to all of the angels who have reached out, sharing their stories, sending their love and prayers, we are so grateful to you all for your help and your guidance!!" Rinna shared on her Instagram story, per Page Six.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy