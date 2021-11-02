CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana reports 47 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,440 new positive cases

By Daniel Bradley
WRTV
WRTV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=369uw7_0ckEOUjH00

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Tuesday that 47 more people died with COVID-19 and 1,440 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 16,230 confirmed deaths and 1,023,980 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 553 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,290 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 7 since Monday. Additionally, IDOH said 28% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 16.5% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 71.4% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 14.56 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.3 million individuals with a 23.4% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Oct. 26 is 15%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 7.3%.

A total of 7,133,806 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,759,383 first doses and 3,374,423 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov .

