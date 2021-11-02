CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Images of A Ma Maniére’s Air Jordan 1 High Collab Have Emerged

By Victor Deng
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17VZ28_0ckEOQCN00

A Ma Maniere and Jordan Brand have already delivered one of the most popular sneaker collabs of 2021 but there’s another shoe from the duo coming.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared product images of the boutique and the sportswear brand’s upcoming Air Jordan 1 High collab.

The shoe wears a simple sail-based crackled leather upper that’s combined with burgundy snakeskin-inspired leather panels found on the Swoosh branding and ankle collar. Adding to the shoe’s premium execution are wax burgundy shoelaces, a satin sock liner as well as a leather hangtag while co-branding appears on the tongue tag. Rounding out the look is a sail midsole and a burgundy outsole. The images shared by the leaker account also revealed that the shoe will also come will special packaging.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by zSneakerHeadz (@zsneakerheadz)

The forthcoming A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 1 High will be the second Air Jordan collab between the two entities with the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 that dropped in February being the first. According to A Ma Maniére, its Jordan 3 collab was created to build on its “pursuit and commitment to creating timeless, classic, luxurious pieces.”

A specific release date has yet to be announced by both parties involves but the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 1 High collab will reportedly hit shelves this holiday season at Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers.

In related Air Jordan news, images have also leaked on social media of an upcoming Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Georgetown,” a new colorway of the shoe set to hit shelves in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

The Complete Guide to Nike Air Vapormax Plus

The Nike Air VaporMax Plus debuted at retail in 2018. However, its origin story dates back decades prior. Inspired by the illustrious Nike Air Max Plus from 1998, the Air VaporMax Plus proves just how modern technology can uplift iconic ideas. Famously, the original Air Max Plus debuted at retail in 1998 and never left the shelves for more than 20 years to follow, always stocked in concurrent colorway or updated retro form in some corners of the world. Essentially, the roots of the Air Max Plus date back to 1997 when Nike footwear designer Sean McDowell had arrived at the brand....
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Elevates Date Night in a Leather Little Black Dress and Chocolate Air Jordans

Kylie Jenner’s date night style looks a little bit different than the rest. The media personality joined her beau Travis Scott for a mom and dad’s night out on Wednesday, grabbing dinner in glam fashion. The expecting mom herself showed off her look on Instagram in all-leather attire; her outfit included a slick baby bump-hugging little black dress layered under a slouchy overcoat. A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends in 2020 — and now for fall 2021, too. Whether in the form of a dress, coat or, in Kylie’s case, both, the effortlessly cool material offers...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Travis Scott and Nike Will Deliver Their Anticipated Air Max 1 Collabs Next Month

Sneaker fans have been anticipating the release of Travis Scott and Nike’s Air Max 1 sneaker collab for months but they won’t need to wait much longer before its launch. After teasing the project during this year’s Air Max Day celebrations in March, the sportswear giant has confirmed via its SNKRS release calendar that two iterations of the Cactus Jack x Nike Air Max 1 will hit shelves next month. According to the brand, Scott’s version of the iconic running shoe draws inspiration from the Nike All Conditions Gear (ACG) Pocket Knife sneaker as seen with the upper’s combination of nubuck and...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 11 “Animal Instinct”

The “Animal Instinct” pack is nothing new for Jordan Brand — especially the Air Jordan 3. But come this November, the theme will be newly applied to the Air Jordan 11. Prepared in women’s, PS, and TD sizes, the colorway lenses the classic silhouette through eccentric luxury. Across the mudguard, a cheetah print stands in for the patent leather, dressing its black spots atop a tan fur backdrop. Above, the top line displays far more moderation, opting instead to dress its suedes, mesh, and lace unit in a full black arrangement. Below, the tooling is far brighter by comparison, its midsole clad in white while its bottom prefers a slightly see-through finish.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collab#Mani#Jordan Brand#Zsneakerheadz#A Ma Mani Re#Nike Com#Georgetown
malemodelscene.net

Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Red Thunder’ Are Coming Soon!

Air Jordan sneakers attract a lot of attention and have an amazing fan base, in whatever edition they appear. From the classic models that are decorated only with the silhouette of the famous basketball player, to the incredibly ornate ones, every variation on the theme of these sneakers finds its buyer.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red” Postponed To February 25th, 2022

It looks like the entire sneaker industry is seeing wide-sweeping delays, meaning some of the most awaited releases won’t be here for some time. Jordan Brand, unfortunately, is no exception — their Holiday 2021 line-up slowly receiving more and more delays. And if not stressful enough, the season just lost...
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

Rui Hachimura x Nike Air Jordan 8: Official Images & Rumored Info

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves. Rui Hachimura may not be a top 10 player in the NBA just yet,...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

An Air Jordan 5 “Regal Pink” Expected April 2022

With only a couple of months left in the year, rumors of launches scheduled for 2022 have begun to take over every corner of the internet. The latest?: An Air Jordan 5 “Regal Pink.”. Presumably prepped for Easter, the newly-rumored retro might take on the styling of the recently-launched “Bluebird”...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
Sole Collector

Official Look at the 'Shocking Pink' Air Jordan 14

As confirmed in Jordan Brand’s 2021 Holiday Air Jordan lineup, women will be treated to a bold new Air Jordan 14 colorway this season. According to Jordan Brand, this striking colorway is inspired by the brand’s belief in being unapologetically true to one’s self. The shoe features a vibrant pink shaggy suede upper combined with black accents on the tongue, ankle collar, and shoelaces. Continuing the shoe’s bold execution is a two-tone pink and black midsole that’s finished up with a translucent pink outsole.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Barcelona Print Quietly Accents This Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low

The Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low has received quite a bit of love in the past few months. Following a Quai 54 collaboration and Michigan-inspired colorway is but another standout, this one dressed subtly with the iconic “Barcelona” graphic. By comparison, the exterior is no less bold, proffering a look...
APPAREL
Sole Collector

This Air Jordan 14 Is Built For the Winter

In addition to the forthcoming “Element” Air Jordan 1 High release, there’s also another popular Air Jordan model getting a winter-ready upgrade. Pictured here is the “Winterized” Air Jordan 14, which replaces the traditional basketball build with a brown-based premium, vacuum-molded upper featuring water-resistant suede panels. Red accents make an appearance on the lateral side’s Jumpman shield, shoelaces, and heel tab. Capping off the design is a matte finish on the midsole, a black shank plate at the heel and a black outsole.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 2021 Is Now Available With “Gypsy Rose” Swooshes

Despite being one of the current year’s “signature” sneakers, the Nike Air Max 2021 has yet to garner the attention from savvy consumers that some of its counterparts boast. Recently, the modern-take on the running solution that first debuted in 1987 has indulged in a “White/Pure Platinum/Thunder Blue/Gypsy Red” colorway...
APPAREL
Robb Report

A Signed 1985 Nike Air Jordan 1 Player Sample Just Landed on eBay for $250,000

A prototype pair of 1985 Nikes made specifically for the Michael Jordan just hit the resale market. The pre-owned sneakers are a player sample and come with the NBA legend’s signature on the right shoe. Now up for auction on eBay for $250,000, the Nike Air 1 OG Chicago Player Sample—with a left shoe in size 13 and a right in 13.5—was kept in multiple safe deposit boxes to keep the kicks in pristine condition. California sports company, Upper Deck also authenticated the GOAT’s signature on the shoes in 1998. The iconic sneakers don’t come in original boxing, but that shouldn’t...
SHOPPING
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 6 WMNS ‘Mint Foam’ Releasing March 2022

The Air Jordan 6 ‘Mint Foam’, also known as ‘The New Tiffany Blue,’ is a new women’s release from Jordan Brand that will debut in Spring 2022. As Jordan Brand expands on its women’s Air Jordan 6 exclusive releases, each has a similar look. For example, the upcoming ‘Tiffany Blue’ resembles the recently released ‘Gold Hoops’ Air Jordan 6.
APPAREL
Sole Collector

A New Adidas Yeezy Boot Is Releasing Tomorrow

The Adidas Yeezy lineup will reportedly be expanding soon as a new Yeezy boot is expected to hit shelves come next month. In addition to the already-released Desert Boots and the Yeezy 950, Yeezy Mafia is reporting that the new NSLTD Boot will make its retail debut in November. This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen the model. The boot was initially previewed during the Yeezy Season 8 runway show in March 2020. The upper features a construction that has the appearance of a winter puffer jacket. The design is also completely laceless, as Velcro is used to secure the boots onto the feet. Underneath is a rubber sole that features various perforations resembling the popular Foam Runner.
APPAREL
malemodelscene.net

Air Jordan 6 Retro ‘Midnight Navy’ 2021 Release Gets Pushed Back

First released on October 4th, 2000 The Air Jordan VI Midnight Navy Retro has instantly become one of the most sought after Air Jordan VI retros, thanks to its classic silhouette and a solid colorway. SNEAKERS. The Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy” 2021 was initially scheduled to debut on Black...
BEAUTY & FASHION
malemodelscene.net

Air Jordan 11 Retro ‘Cool Grey’ Is Set To Return In 2021

When it comes to sneakers, often times certain colorways are synonymous with certain shoes. When we’re talking about Air Jordans, these colors would be black white and red, but there’s probably a second colorway that’s not too far behind and that color is cool grey. The ‘Cool Grey‘ 11s were the first non-og colorway of the Air Jordan 11 to release.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 3 To Release In “Dark Iris” Come Summer 2022

Red, blue, and the like are common among Air Jordan 3 appearances, the two appearing as frequent as “Cement Grey.” But here — aside from the latter — the silhouette opts for new colors, applying “Dark Iris” where the two primaries would dress typically. And despite the slight twist, the...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Footwear News

59K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy