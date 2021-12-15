ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Ma Maniére to Release Its Luxury Air Jordan 1 High Collaboration for a Second Time in Full-Family Sizing

By Peter Verry and Victor Deng
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h44Iy_0ckEOQCN00

Update: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. ET

A Ma Maniére will soon release its coveted Air Jordan 1 collaboration for a second time. This time, it will arrive in full-family sizing.

The high-end retail banner under The Whitaker Group announced today that its collaborative Air Jordan 1 — which is its second Jordan Brand collaboration of 2021 — will release in adult, toddler and preschool sizing on Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. ET via Amamaniere.com.

The pricing for the shoe is $200 for adult sizing, $80 for preschool sizing and $60 for toddler sizing.

A Ma Maniére said in a statement that it executed its Air Jordan 1 in a manner that continues its commitment to classic, timeless luxury. The collaborative shoe features fine cracked leather on the uppers, snakeskin details and quilted interior collars and linings.

Update: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET

The highly-anticipated A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 1 will drop before month’s end.

The luxurious take on the iconic basketball shoe, according to A Ma Maniére, was inspired by “the Black community’s pride, power, influence and resilience in the face of constant adversity and injustice.” Also, the retailer said in a statement that the project “serves as an ode to uplift the Black community and celebrate the power of its unified voice.”

The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 1 is executed with fine cracked leather uppers, snakeskin details and quilted collars and linings. It will be available in adult sizing, starting with a men’s 3.5/women’s 5 and going up to a men’s 15/women’s 16.5.

The collab will drop on Nov. 24 and retail for $200.

A Ma Maniére will release the Air Jordan 1 in two ways. First, there will be a local raffle. From today until Nov. 18, local consumers can set up an appointment online on the A Ma Maniére, Social Status, APB or Prosper websites for an in-store government ID and size entry confirmation check at his or her selected store. A Ma Maniére said this was set up to ensure consumers from the communities served by The Whitaker Group  banners are prioritized and given a fair opportunity to access the shoe. After the local launch, the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 1 will launch at 11 a.m. ET via Amamaniere.com.

What We Originally Reported on Nov. 2, 2021

A Ma Maniere and Jordan Brand have already delivered one of the most popular sneaker collabs of 2021 but there’s another shoe from the duo coming.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared product images of the boutique and the sportswear brand’s upcoming Air Jordan 1 High collab.

The shoe wears a simple sail-based crackled leather upper that’s combined with burgundy snakeskin-inspired leather panels found on the Swoosh branding and ankle collar. Adding to the shoe’s premium execution are wax burgundy shoelaces, a satin sock liner as well as a leather hangtag while co-branding appears on the tongue tag. Rounding out the look is a sail midsole and a burgundy outsole. The images shared by the leaker account also revealed that the shoe will also come will special packaging.

The forthcoming A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 1 High will be the second Air Jordan collab between the two entities with the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 that dropped in February being the first. According to A Ma Maniére, its Jordan 3 collab was created to build on its “pursuit and commitment to creating timeless, classic, luxurious pieces.”

A specific release date has yet to be announced by both parties involves but the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 1 High collab will reportedly hit shelves this holiday season at Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers.

In related Air Jordan news, images have also leaked on social media of an upcoming Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Georgetown,” a new colorway of the shoe set to hit shelves in 2022.

