A Ma Maniére to Release Its Luxury Air Jordan 1 High Collaboration for a Second Time in Full-Family Sizing

Update: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. ET

A Ma Maniére will soon release its coveted Air Jordan 1 collaboration for a second time. This time, it will arrive in full-family sizing.

The high-end retail banner under The Whitaker Group announced today that its collaborative Air Jordan 1 — which is its second Jordan Brand collaboration of 2021 — will release in adult, toddler and preschool sizing on Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. ET via Amamaniere.com.

The pricing for the shoe is $200 for adult sizing, $80 for preschool sizing and $60 for toddler sizing.

A Ma Maniére said in a statement that it executed its Air Jordan 1 in a manner that continues its commitment to classic, timeless luxury. The collaborative shoe features fine cracked leather on the uppers, snakeskin details and quilted interior collars and linings.

Update: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET

The highly-anticipated A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 1 will drop before month’s end.

The luxurious take on the iconic basketball shoe, according to A Ma Maniére, was inspired by “the Black community’s pride, power, influence and resilience in the face of constant adversity and injustice.” Also, the retailer said in a statement that the project “serves as an ode to uplift the Black community and celebrate the power of its unified voice.”

The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 1 is executed with fine cracked leather uppers, snakeskin details and quilted collars and linings. It will be available in adult sizing, starting with a men’s 3.5/women’s 5 and going up to a men’s 15/women’s 16.5.

The collab will drop on Nov. 24 and retail for $200.

A Ma Maniére will release the Air Jordan 1 in two ways. First, there will be a local raffle. From today until Nov. 18, local consumers can set up an appointment online on the A Ma Maniére, Social Status, APB or Prosper websites for an in-store government ID and size entry confirmation check at his or her selected store. A Ma Maniére said this was set up to ensure consumers from the communities served by The Whitaker Group banners are prioritized and given a fair opportunity to access the shoe. After the local launch, the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 1 will launch at 11 a.m. ET via Amamaniere.com.

What We Originally Reported on Nov. 2, 2021

A Ma Maniere and Jordan Brand have already delivered one of the most popular sneaker collabs of 2021 but there’s another shoe from the duo coming.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared product images of the boutique and the sportswear brand’s upcoming Air Jordan 1 High collab.

The shoe wears a simple sail-based crackled leather upper that’s combined with burgundy snakeskin-inspired leather panels found on the Swoosh branding and ankle collar. Adding to the shoe’s premium execution are wax burgundy shoelaces, a satin sock liner as well as a leather hangtag while co-branding appears on the tongue tag. Rounding out the look is a sail midsole and a burgundy outsole. The images shared by the leaker account also revealed that the shoe will also come will special packaging.

The forthcoming A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 1 High will be the second Air Jordan collab between the two entities with the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 that dropped in February being the first. According to A Ma Maniére, its Jordan 3 collab was created to build on its “pursuit and commitment to creating timeless, classic, luxurious pieces.”

A specific release date has yet to be announced by both parties involves but the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 1 High collab will reportedly hit shelves this holiday season at Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers.

