If you’re looking to add a little spice and vibrancy to the grey and cold days, this might be the class for you. Featuring strength training drills and cardio alongside class yoga flows, this class aims to connect mind and body while also helping you push your ability to hit harder poses. The cardio element comes as there are no rests in this session, it’s constant movement. So you get to really tap into how breathing synchronises with movement. Yoga is not all about achieving postures, but feeling strengthened and cleansed in body and mind. So you'll step away from your mat feeling great and totally re-centred. Perhaps not one for newbies, but you Yoga-fanatics are going to love it.

