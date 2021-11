Though the summer is over, it doesn’t mean the wedding season has to end just yet. Olivia Voldaren and Edgar Markov are tying the knot in Magic’s newest set Innistrad: Crimson Vow. With the sets release scheduled for later in November, Wizards of the coast held a reveal stream on Thursday, October 28. In the stream they discussed the latest happenings in the story, the newest mechanics and of course some new cards. The Crimson Vow reveal stream may be over, TGH has the highlights from the quick show here.

10 DAYS AGO